Four singles wins give TD 5-4 edge

The Dalles girls tennis team posted straight-set wins in all four singles matches, and the No. 2 doubles team of Karla Najera and Pearl Guzman added a three-set win to give the Lady Riverhawks a 5-4 victory against Parkrose in Thursday’s varsity opener in Portland.
“There were definitely some nerves, but I think the girls were just so glad to actually hit a real ball on real courts that the nerves were overcome by the pure joy of finally getting outside,” TD head coach Debby Jones said.
The No. 1 singles match featured Charel Gilzen cruised past Parkrose’s Kelly Cha, 6-2, 6-2, and Dalia Mondragon controlled her No. 2 match versus Delaney Radke with final margins of 6-2 and 6-3 deciding that contest.
Michaela Haight tacked on a 6-2, 6-1 win against Camilla Napia at No. 3, and Natalie Varland dominated Angela Nguyen, 6-0, 6-0 in their No. 4 match.
TD’s only doubles win came at No. 2 with Najera and Guzman working three tough sets opposite Margot Amdal and Inessa Gornichar, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
“We had strong showings across the board, and I am way thrilled with the singles sweep,” Jones said. “I can’t remember the last time that has happened. The win by our No. 2 doubles, Karla and Pearl, put us over the top.”
Lupita Contreras and Yahaira Alvarez lost their No. 1 doubles match, Delainny Lobato and Kristi Warren ended up on the wrong end of a two-set loss, the No. 2 team of Ari Andrade and Riley Brewer were defeated in straight sets.
Sam Esiquio and Hannah Biehn played a junior varsity match at No. 5 doubles and wound up losing in three sets, with the final margin of 4-10.
The Dalles (1-0 overall) hits the road to Portland for a non-league match against Roosevelt at 4 p.m. Thursday.
After that, the Hawks host the Wilsonville Wildcats at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2.
“I am really excited about this group of players,” Jones said. “We are a more experienced team this year and have a new league to look forward to. Many of them played new positions compared to last year, so they were willing to work on being comfortable with the uncomfortable. I see great potential in these young ladies.”
