The Dalles boys basketball held its annual fundraiser free throw shoot-a-thon contest last Wednesday at Kurtz Gym.
Each student-athlete was asked to get pledges for free throws made or just a flat donation with money earmarked for TD’s basketball program. Each player shot 50 free throws, and there was a gap of 10 made shots between first place and sixth place.
Taking top honors for his marksmanship was TD freshman Riley Brock, who made 45 of 50 from the line, besting freshman Andy Maney by three shots (42 of 50).
Spencer Taylor placed third following his 39 of 50 effort, freshman Kai Semlor added 38 of 50 to secure fourth, and senior Dalles Seufalemua and sophomore Shane Floyd matched each other at respectable 70 percent at 35 of 50.
Thanks to donors, the boys program raised more than $4,000, which 100 percent of those funds being used for equipment, travel suits, warm-ups, future travel/lodging, team-building activities, summer basketball program costs and expenses, and hopefully, a summer team camp.
To donate to the program, contact Greg Cummings at 541-980-5978.
