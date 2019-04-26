Golf squads hit the links in third IMC tournament

Isaac Buerger picked up medalist recognition with his 73 and the Ridgeview Ravens won their third straight tournament after shooting a combined 340 for a 24-stroke win today at an Intermountain Conference tournament played at The Dalles Country Club.
Buerger, who followed up his 38 on the front-nine with a 35, was seven shots better than runner-up, The Dalles’ Aidan Telles (40-40-80) and 10 strokes in front of Hood River Valley’s Ren Tappert (41-42-83).
Finishing his day in fourth place after a 41-43 for an 84 was TD senior Tyler Vassar and Ridgeview’s Dylan Bojanowski had a 45-39 and an 84 to secure fifth place, four strokes better than Chad Klaas, of Hood River Valley (43-45-88).
Also for the Riverhawks, Spencer Taylor carded a 100 (47-53) to end up 18th overall, Jonathan Snodgrass placed 24th with his final tally of 105 (56-49) and Aaron Treichel turned in a scorecard reading of 111 (59-52).
With the expert shooting of Buerger and Bojanowski, Ridgeview (340) bested Hood River Valley (364).
The Dalles (369), Crook County (381), Redmond (399) and Pendleton (405) made up the rest of the standings.
Up next, The Dalles travel to Prineville for another tournament at Meadow Lakes with a first tee off slated for 11 a.m. Monday.
Codding cards a 100 to lead girls
Rainie Codding placed third after shooting a 100 and The Dalles girls golf team battled through windy weather for fourth place out of six teams at an Intermountain Conference tournament played at The Dalles Country Club.
Samantha Stansbury finished with a 121, Bella Evans was good for a 123, Eliana Ortega tallied a 126, Lydia Evans carded a 130, and Jaeden Biehn finished with a 136, while competing as an individual.
Pendleton’s Megan George was medalist following an 88, beating Crook County’s Sami Todd (95) by seven strokes.
Codding and Redmond’s McKenzie Richardson each shot 100s, and the Pendleton duo of Rylee Harris and Makenzie McLeod were tied for fifth place with their scores of 104.
Elizabeth Roundtree (Redmond) had a 106, both Logan Dietz (Ridgeview) and Kaiya Eller (Crook County) with a 113.
Grace Broadfoot (Pendleton) placed 11th with her 114, and the trio of Victoria Ervin (HRV), Tabitha Carson (Redmond) and Klanci Hinton (Redmond) each posted 115s.
Pendleton (410) finished 26 shots ahead of Redmond (436) for first place, and Ridgeview (4650, TD (470), Crook County (488) and HRV (528) made up the rest of the field.
The Dalles makes a trip to Pendleton for the Wildhorse Invitational at 11 a.m. Monday.
