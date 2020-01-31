Steven Preston, Dusty Dodge and Mauricio Carrera each posted pins, and Zak Tackett won by forfeit, but Pendleton notched seven pinfall wins, a technical fall and two forfeits to take a 59-24 victory over The Dalles in a 5A Intermountain Conference wrestling dual Wednesday in Pendleton.
“This match was a reminder of the unforgiving nature of the sport of wrestling,” TD head coach Paul Beasley said. “Lack of focus, effort, and intensity will result in a humbling experience.
“But the beauty of the sport is we have a chance in our next match or tournament to respond to adversity and be successful.”
Starting at 105 pounds, The Dalles lost seven of its first eight matches, six by pin, four of those coming in the first round.
The only win was at 113 pounds, where Zak Tackett claimed a forfeit victory.
TD’s Nathan Ganders (106 pounds) lost to Dawson Tremper in 42 seconds, Angel Oregon (120) was pinned by Gabe Browning at the 3:45 mark of the second round, and Conor Blair (126) ended up losing to Collin Primus.
At 132 pounds, Elejah Sutton-Lott lost to Pendleton’s Jack Lieuallen in 30 seconds, Austin Music (138) was pinned by Grant Clark, Matthew Robertson (Pendleton) scored a forfeit win, and TD senior Ben Nelson (152) could not stop a pinfall loss in 2:34 against Danner Hamilton.
“Elejah showed why she received the 2019 Coaches Award by stepping into the lineup at 132 pounds and battling a ranked wrestler, without question,” Beasley said.
As the weights increased, however, the Riverhawks went on to win three of their final six matches, all three by pin, two in the first round and the other in the third round.
In his 160-pound tussle, Preston dropped the hammer down on Jaime Rico at the 1:21 mark of the first round, and Dodge, a two-time state placer, who won last weekend’s tournament in Hood River with a 4-0 record, reeled off his 13th consecutive win in the 170-pound division with a pin over Patrick Simpson (1:22).
Pendleton’s Isaac Urbina then posted a 17-2 technical fall versus Taylor Morehouse at 182 pounds, and Carrera, the Hawk senior, pulled out a pin of Greysen Clark with a little more than a minute left in the final stanza (4:56) of their 195-pound bout.
“Taylor continues to improve too. He withstood a strong effort by Urbina, a ranked wrestler, in defeat. He understands that success is improvement, regardless of the outcome,” Beasley said.
“Mauricio continued his team-first effort, winning by pin at 195, even though he weighed in at 177,” Beasley added.
Jacob Griffin (220) capped Pendleton’s seventh pinfall win at the 3:32 mark of the second round against Miguel Torres, and Roper Cartmell picked up a forfeit at heavyweight.
After Friday’s home dual with Hood River, The Dalles girls have the regional qualifier scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, at Century High School in Hillsboro, while the boys head out to Madras for a tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.