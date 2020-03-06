The Dalles boys basketball team ended up fifth at 2-8 in league play, with two of those losses by nine points or less and had Jacob Hernandez pick up the team’s only all-Intermountain Conference award for his stout play this winter.
Coming off a second team bid last year, where he dropped 17.6 points a game in six IMC games, Hernandez had a small dip in offensive production but added more to his all-around game.
The senior guard played an average of 29 minutes per contest in 25 tilts, and in 10 IMC matchups, he tallied 15.3 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
“Jacob was our leader on the floor for us this year,” TD’s first-year head coach Greg Cummings said. “His maturity and growth as a basketball player and as a young man was really immeasurable.”
With any offseason awards, there are snubs, and Cummings mentioned Spencer Taylor and freshman guard Styles DeLeon as the two biggest omissions.
Taylor, a junior post, reeled off 10.9 points, six boards, a steal and a block per game in league play, and DeLeon deposited 10.5 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist per contest.
Crook County’s Kevin Sanchez earned Player of the year, and the group of Dylan Moss (Redmond), Caleb Arnold (Crook County), Noah Webster (HRV) and Dakota Sams (Pendleton) joined Sanchez as first-team, all-league winners.
On the second team were Nolan Conroyd (Ridgeview), Tanner Sweek (Pendleton), Caden Lowenbach (Crook County), Garrett Osborn (Redmond) and Stockton Hoffman (Pendleton)
Adding their names to the honorable mention list with Hernandez were Skyler Jones (Redmond), Lane Maher (Pendleton), Ian Searcy (HRV) and Charlie Rawlins (Redmond).
