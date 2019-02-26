Caleb Lingel, Bailey Holste and Derek Johnston combined for 40 points and the No. 4-ranked Horizon Christian Hawks scratched across a 49-43 win over Crosshill Christian Friday in second-round playoff hoops action in Hood River.
With the big win, the Hawks (18-6 overall) qualify for a Baker City berth, where they hit the hardwood at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday versus No. 2 Nixyaawii (25-2).
Horizon, the Big Sky Conference district champions, inched ahead 25-18 at the half and maintained distance.
Lingel posted 14 points, Holste tacked on 13 and Johnston had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
