The Sherman Huskies started 2-7 on the year and then flipped the switch with four consecutive league wins, capped by last Saturday’s 57-30 trouncing of Echo in boys basketball play at Echo.
The Huskies led 38-24 through three frames and then landed the knockout blow with a 19-6 fourth-quarter surge.
Sharp-shooter Nick Riggs canned 12 points, Wade Fields chipped in 11, and the duo of Will James and Luke Stone tallied nine points each to lead the Huskies, who made 22 field goals, two 3-pointers, and drilled 11 of 21 free throws.
Echo totaled 13 field goals, two 3-pointers, and connected on 2 of 9 from the line as Mason Murdock (13) and Cameron Scott (10) led the charge.
Last Friday, the Sherman boys and girls were in action in Moro against Ione-Arlington, with the boys pulling off a 67-49 upset while the girls lost by a 39-25 final.
The Husky boys outscored the Cardinals by a 32-17 edge in the first half and added a 14-11 third-quarter run to lead 46-28 through three frames.
Riggs scored 19 points, Fields notched 17 and James poured in 14 points for the Huskies, who drilled 26 field goals, four 3-pointers, and connected on 11 of 20 free throws.
Ione-Arlington made 13 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 20 of 27 from the line.
Jace Troutman had 20 points, Wesley Goad checked in with 16, three others had three points and Hunter Padberg was held to two points for the Cardinals.
Sherman (6-7 overall, 4-1 league) traveled to Maupin Friday, hosts Dufur at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and makes a trip to Dayville-Monument at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The standout trio of Natalie Martin, Jaelyn Justesen and Allie Marker rattled off 19 points, but Rachel and Faith McCarty turned the tide with their combined 25 points to spearhead Echo’s 54-24 victory last Saturday in Big Sky Conference girls basketball action in Echo.
Martin was good for eight points, Justesen checked in with six, Marker notched five, Mercedez Cardona had three and Daisy Brown finished with two points for the Lady Huskies, who made eight field goals, one 3-pointer, and hit 3 of 13 free throws.
Rachel McCarty tallied 13 points, while Faith McCarty ended her night with 12 points.
The Lady Huskies stayed tough for three quarters against a challenging Ione-Arlington squad, down 23-18 after three quarters, until the Cardinals managed to create some distance in a 16-7 final-period rally to close out the win.
Marker led Sherman with eight points, Cali Johnson picked up seven and Martin was good for five points. Jessica Medina paced the Cards with 16 points.
Sherman (4-7, 1-3) is still one game back of third place, and they host Dufur at 6 p.m. Tuesday, head to Dayville-Monument at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, and host Klickitat, Wash. at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
