The competition was fierce, as 11 participants put their form on display for the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Chenowith Elementary School in The Dalles.
And for the fourth year in a row, the Maupin tandem of Julie and Jason Hull came out on top by sinking 22 of 25 in the finals to move on to the next round on Sunday, Jan. 5 in Hermiston.
Each participant had 10 attempts to start and then the order flipped for 15 additional shots with the top percentage advancing.
In the title round, Jason Hull squared off against Andrew Westin and Trey Hodges.
From the stripe, Hodges made 11 of 25, while Westin nailed 14 of 25.
In the girls division, Julie Hull had to fight to reclaim her spot atop the shooting throne and she delivered 22 of 25, besting Nichole Somnis, of Moro, who drilled 11 of 25.
It was a huge opening act for the Hull duo, but the competition heats up even more, so they will need to be much better if they plan to advance to state and regionals.
In 2017, Jason Hull clinched the Elk’s State Championship Hoop Shot title and added a Northwest Regional crown, which gave him the right to go to Chicago, Illinois for the National Hoop Shoot finals at DePaul University.
The Hull siblings shoot again at Sandstone Middle School at 1:30 p.m. in Hermiston.
