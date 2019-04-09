Entering Thursday’s Intermountain Conference showdown at Redmond, The Dalles girls tennis team won three doubles matches and tacked on a pair of singles victories to defeat Redmond by a 5-3 score.
It was a quality response after the girls lost 7-1 to Wilsonville last week.
“I was not disappointed with this effort,” TD head coach Debby Jones said. “We had a little heart-to-heart about our inner belief and playing with purpose and all those deuce points and tiebreakers that we lost Tuesday were ours today.”
Charel Gijzen won her No. 1 singles match by a 6-4, 6-4 margin, and at No. 4 singles, Michaela Haight dominated her opponent with a two-set shutout, 6-0, 6-0.
“Charel had a big win,” Jones said. “This was a match she had to win with her heart and head. It was neck-and-neck the whole match, and in both sets, she came up with the key break to seal the deal.”
The No. 2 doubles duo of Karla Najera and Pearl Guzman garnered a three-set comeback win, coming back from a 2-6 opening loss with margins of 6-3 and 10-4.
Riley Brewer and Hannah Biehn scored another three-set tiebreaker match after losing the first set 6-7, finishing off their opponents 6-4 and 10-4.
At No. 4 doubles, Ari Andrade and Kristy Warren beat Kloe Melville and Sharisty Koach, 6-0, 6-2.
The only doubles loss was at No. 1, with Lupita Contreras and Yahaira Alvarez losing 4-6, 5-7 in a close matchup.
“Even our losses were much more competitive,” Jones added. “We also had key tiebreak wins from our second and third doubles. Being able to come back from a set down showed that belief we’ve been preaching.”
The Dalles has a three-match homestand coming up, with the second contest slated for 4 p.m. Thursday. On Tuesday, April 16, the Lady Hawks host Pendleton at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.