Russell Peters drove in Isaac Anthony with a two-out, RBI double, Peters later scored on a passed ball, and Anthony retired the side in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Dufur Rangers a 6-5 comeback win over Sherman Tuesday in Moro.
The Huskies (7-3 overall, 2-2 league) led 5-0 through two innings, until the Rangers scratched across four runs in the fourth to make it 5-4.
Dufur starter Brock Lafaver lasted three innings and gave up five runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks in the no-decision.
Anthony entered in the fourth frame and allowed one infield single, walked two and struck out seven for the relief win.
The Rangers (2-4, 2-2), now fourth in the league (behind Sherman), tallied seven hits, led by Anthony, who went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Louis Red Cloud, who was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Peters had a double, a walk, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run, Lafaver went 1 for 2 with a walk and two RBIs, and Kaleb Pence and Carson Smith walked two times and scored a run apiece.
Braden Carnine picked up two hits and a run scored, Jace Troutman and Cal Homer added a single and an RBI apiece, and Cort Colby singled, scored a run and drove in a run, to lead Sherman’s seven-hit attack.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Huskies host Stanfield, and then play Grant Union in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. on April 27.
Dufur takes on the HRV freshmen team at 5 p.m. Monday, and heads to Lyle at 4 p.m. Tuesday, before going to Heppner for two at 10 a.m. on April 27.
