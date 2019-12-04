Less than two weeks after the end of the fall sports season, local basketball teams are geared up for the start of the 2019-2020 campaign, fueled by goals of state qualifications and hopes of hoisting trophies.
Both The Dalles boys and girls will get the early nod on the schedule with both teams playing Wednesday versus Dallas, and then the Lady Riverhawks host Putnam at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Following a weather-shortened fourth-place league finish, The Dalles girls basketball team has at least eight returners back in the fold for head coach Brian Stevens, led by league Most Valuable Player runner-up and first-team winner Kilee Hoylman, second teamer Lauryn Belanger and senior wing Rainie Codding.
While Stevens has a smaller team of athletes, with Belanger as the lone post presence at 5-feet-9-inches and everyone else between 5-2 to 5-6, a high-octane style is expected to be implemented.
“We don’t have a true post player,” the coach said. “We will have to play a fast-paced, full-court game in order to compete.”
During league contests, Hoylman led the IMC in points (at 17.2 a game) and assists (4.6), while adding 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 deflections.
With Belanger in the paint, the Riverhawks increased their scoring output from 41.3 points a game to 47.2, while the defense surrendered 38.3 points, a sharp drop from 45.8 in 2018-2019.
As part of her IMC contributions, Belanger struck for 10 points or more three times and tallied 7.8 points, six rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.3 deflections in 19 games.
In IMC action, she contributed 9.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 2.6 deflections.
Bad weather and a lack of playable days halted the completion of the 2018-2019 IMC schedule, so RPI became a determining factor in moving Ridgeview to third place and a final state berth, while The Dalles was dropped to fourth place and out of the postseason mix.
TD jumped from 7 to 11 wins in 2018-2019, so now there is a level of expectation for the players to meet or surpass down the road.
While the Hawks lost four seniors, Stevens said that if Hoylman, Belanger and Codding can surpass last season’s totals, the team can hopefully make a postseason move.
“Kilee led our team in scoring, assists, steals, and I believe she will be even better for us this year,” Stevens said. “Lauryn is one of our leaders and post players, who is willing to do whatever it takes. I am also looking for big things from Rainie this season. I think she has a chance to be a leading rebounder and scorer for our team.”
TD’s road opener at Dallas is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, and then they host Putnam at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Hawks play against Crater in a neutral site game at Milwaukie.
The boys, under first-year coach Greg Cummings, host Dallas at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, hit the road to Lebanon with a first tip set for 6 p.m. Friday, and wrap up a busy week in South Albany for a non-league tilt at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sherman, South Wasco County and Dufur each have later starts than their 5A counterparts, with back-to-back contests on Friday and Saturday with individual games and tournaments on tap.
The Huskies host the two-day Sherman Invitational Tournament Friday and Saturday, with Friday games starting at 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys). After that, schedules will be determined based on wins and losses.
Both squads will take on Damascus Christian at 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys) for road games on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and travel to Lyle at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
At the start of 1A action, South Wasco County hits the hardwood at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday at home versus Trout Lake, Wash. and hosts Klickitat, Wash. at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, then hosts Lyle-Wishram, Wash. with games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Both teams then head to Beaverton for two-day tournaments on Dec. 13-14.
As of Monday, the Dufur Rangers have a busy week ahead ,with three games over an eight-day span, starting at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heppner.
After that, the Rangers host Powder Valley at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, host Culver at 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and host Heppner at noon and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Hollie Darden is coaching the boys, while former TD boys coach Nathan Morris mans the sidelines for the Lady Rangers.
