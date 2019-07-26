The NWPRD announced a Men’s Slow-Pitch Tournament slated for Aug. 3-4 at Kramer Field.
Costs is $10 a player, and team fees are $325 or $275 if a team agrees to umpire three games.
To learn more, call Ihrig at 541-296-9533.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The NWPRD announced a Men’s Slow-Pitch Tournament slated for Aug. 3-4 at Kramer Field.
Costs is $10 a player, and team fees are $325 or $275 if a team agrees to umpire three games.
To learn more, call Ihrig at 541-296-9533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.