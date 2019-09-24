Across junior varsity and varsity, The Dalles Cross Country team reeled off four top-15 outputs, Friedrich Stelzer placed sixth for the varsity boys, and the duo of Hanna Ziegenhagen and Tressa Wood headlined the third-place girls group, with each ending up within the top-10 at Saturday’s Bridgette Nelson Invitational held at Sorosis Park.
This 5,000-kilometer race featured 12 high schools from Oregon and Washington, and had top programs Summit, Central Catholic, Hood River Valley, Pendleton and Heppner competing on one of the toughest courses in the state.
“You hope that kids will run a little faster and work a little harder and everything, because they are running against quality opponents,” said TD head coach Bob Thouvenel. “That’s what you are hoping for. If you are going to be good, you are going to have to run against the best, I think. That’s my philosophy. Most of our meets are geared for a lot of the bigger schools and we do see our kids getting better as the season progresses.”
------
The girls varsity team totaled 108 points to secure third place, behind Summit (18) and Central Catholic (85) Hood River Valley had 115 points to take fourth place.
Summit had five of its harriers earn sixth place or better, Ziegenhagen posted a solid final time of 21 minutes and 1.26 seconds for eighth place, and Wood was 10th overall following her 21:19.44.
Emily Johnson (22:30.39) took 25th place, Aurelia Hill ended up 32nd with her 23:27.07, and Caitie Wring claimed 36th place out of 59 runners after her final rally of 23:33.38.
Jenna Miller was in 41st place after a time of 23:54.20, and Zoe Orion hustled to a mark of 24:23.09 for 44th place.
“I think it is good to have competition because if you are just the top team all the time and you don’t have anybody challenging you, you can’t push yourselves to a higher level,” Miller said.
Over his last three races, Stelzer is averaging a time of 16:53, and he was sandwiched between Central Catholic’s 10 top runners to get his sixth-place outcome (17:17.20).
Nick Caracciolo added an 18:05.41 for 20th place, Noah Holloran wound up 35th with a 18:54.90, and Conor Blair hit for 38th place after a final mark of 19:12.25.
Evan Despain (19:30.34), Austin Agidius (19:52.13) and Spencer Coburn (20:43.78) were all in the top-55 out of 70 varsity participants.
“Our team did pretty well, overall, even though we were out a couple of our top runners,” Stelzer said. “But, we had some of the guys really step up today and do pretty well, so I was very happy with our result.”
The junior varsity boys placed fourth amongst six teams with 109 points, and Hood River Valley (96), Central Catholic (29) and Summit (26) made up the top-three in the standings.
Gavin Cates had TD’s best mark at 20:23.10, which gave him 17th place, and he was followed up by top-25 athletes Tyler Leigh (20:27.97) and John Cole (20:32.02).
Tate Hattenhauer turned in a 20:51.31 to grab 29th place, Angel Oregon placed 36th (21:18.75), Nathan Pyles tallied a 21:38.32 to get 44th place, Kayden McCavic was 46th (21:46.67) and Terrin Tibbets placed 50th (22:08.65).
Paul Kelly (22:38.00), Aaron Pyles (23:05.09), Ian Trousdell (23:57.53), Eric Kung (28:01.03), Zane Strassheim (28:43.71) and Angus Trousdell (35:52.09) rounded out the rest of TD’s placers.
Pacing the junior varsity girls was junior Aranza Aviluz, who hit for 14th place with her time of 25:13.73, and freshman Fiona Dunlop, who turned in a 25:36.85 to pick up 19th place.
Rainie Codding (26:22.63) wound up 26th, Bree Webber placed 40th after a final mark of 27:08.22, and Lucy Booth took home 45th place out of 79 with her time of 27:17.99.
Ashley Quisenberry (28:17.04), Lindy Taylor (29:23.56), Shea McAllister (30:26.12) and Keisha Oregon (37:06.81) represented the bottom half of TD’s finishers.
“Today, I thought that we did really well,” Miller said of the girls teams. “We knew that we would have to perform well on a tough course, which is also our home course, and so we were ready for it. We push ourselves and we have a fun time doing it.”
------
This event also gave TD runners a glimpse of what the rest of the league has with the likes of HRV, Redmond, Ridgeview, Pendleton and others showing their worth.
With five more events upcoming, Miller and her teammates are feeling good about their progress.
“I think we will do pretty well, league-wise, and we are excited, but we are not trying to look at other teams too much,” Miller said. “We are trying to do what we can to better ourselves and compete to the very best of our abilities.”
From the game plan to the execution and organization, much of the heavy work is collaborative, as community members and others took time out of their day to help the 28th annual event go on smoothly.
Thouvenel is thankful to the people who were behind the scenes putting in work.
“We can’t do it without volunteers,” Thouvenel said. “That’s the thing about cross country and track and field. If you don’t have volunteers, you are not going to have good meets. We depend on the volunteers and the parents. They always step up. That has always been my experience with the parents over the years. If you ask them, they will be there for you.”
Up next, The Dalles travels to Missoula, MT, for the Mountain West Classic at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
