Under the watch of first-year varsity coach Katherine Kramer, The Dalles softball team had a 14-10 overall record, went 7-8 in Intermountain Conference play and wound up ranked ninth in the state, just missing out on a postseason berth.
Most impressive about the turnaround was the fact that the Riverhawks surpassed the win totals in league and overall from the two previous years combined (11-39-1, 3-21 league).
Also in that same span, the offense created 259 runs in 51 contests, but totaled 212 in 24 games last year.
That major jump served notice to opposing coaches, as The Dalles had nine of its 13 players pick up all-league honors, led by first team winners Kilee Hoylman (infielder) and Bailey LeBreton (utility).
In addition, Hoylman, a junior, received third-team all-state honors for the first time in her varsity career.
Maddie Troutt (catcher), Lauryn Belanger (infielder), Grace Schatz (outfielder) and Hannah Wallis (DP) were on the second squad, and the trio of Sydnee Byers (infielder), Ella Salvatori (infielder) and Emma Smith (outfield) were named as honorable mention picks.
In 85 plate appearances, Hoylman had a .390 average with 21 runs and 15 RBIs. She walked seven times, stole 12 bases and an on-base percentage of .447.
While known for her hitting numbers, Hoylman came through in big-game moments, including a complete-game, eight-hit and four-strikeout effort in a 4-3 victory at home over Mac-Hi in TD’s final game.
For the year, Hoylman went 5-2 with a save in nine games pitched, and the right-hander struck out 19 and walked 11 in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
LeBreton, who is off to George Fox University in the fall, had 32 hits, 16 extra base hits, seven homers, drove in 39 runs and scored 35 in 24 games played.
She was second on the team in slugging percentage (.883), and batting average (.415), led in walks (13) and tallied five stolen bases.
As the ace of TD’s staff, LeBreton (9-7) tossed 90 1/3 innings and allowed 93 runs, 59 earned, with 86 strikeouts and 76 walks in 21 games pitched.
Still just a sophomore, Troutt built on her freshman success with a team-best 1.407 OPS and slugging percentage (.929), and was second on the team with a .478 on-base percentage.
In 92 plate appearances, Troutt racked up 37 hits, led with six doubles and 11 home runs, and drove in 45 runs.
Defensively, Troutt put up a. 949 fielding average on 117 chances with 23 assists.
Belanger flashed the leather with her team-best .988 fielding percentage, helped turn nine double plays and made two errors on 160 chances.
The first baseman posted a .397 batting average on the year, drove in six runs, scored 16 times, and ended up with 25 hits in 63 at-bats.
Belanger had an on-base percentage of .457, a slugging average of .540, added three triples and three doubles and stole five bases in 23 games played.
Grace Schatz made a statement in her junior season with a .351 batting average and a .441 on-base percentage, as she drove in 13 runs and scored 15 runs, hit a home run and struck out just four times in 68 plate appearances.
Hannah Wallis played in 19 games and hit a home run, drove in seven, scored 11 times and ended up with a .396 on-base percentage and an .805 OPS.
Sydnee Byers, a recent Dufur graduate, put up 13 RBIs, scored 15 runs and hit .314 overall, with a .788 OPS and a .435 on-base percentage, spanning 62 plate appearances.
Salvatori, a TD grad, implemented a slap style of hitting and she had a .307 average with 23 hits in 75 at-bats, drove in eight runs and scored 23 times.
She walked nine times and was a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen bases.
Smith totaled 90 plate appearances for the season and had 25 hits, with 10 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
She hit .347, notched a .430 on-base percentage, an .844 OPS, and swiped eight bases without being caught.
