Ball control and stifling defense were the recipe for No. 9-ranked The Dalles in its 24-15 league-opening road victory over Crook County Friday in Prineville.
The Dalles totaled 279 yards of offense, converted 8 of 16 on third downs and held the ball for 32 minutes and 26 seconds, while the defense limited the Cowboys to no yards rushing on 28 carries and 67 yards passing on 145 attempts.
TD led 6-0 at the half, as Gabe Helseth connected with Zach Anderson on a 24-yard pass play with 5:27 remaining in the first quarter.
Crook County took its only lead of the game, 7-6, at the 8:36 mark of the third period on a five-yard rush by quarterback Brody Connell.
On the Hawks’ next possession, Anderson hauled in a five-yard catch from Helseth to wrap up a five-play, 58-yard drive and give TD the lead for good, 12-7, with 6:01 left in the third.
With six seconds left in the third quarter, Okean Green punched in a three-yard scamper, which capped a 12-play, 55-yard drive that chewed up 5:01 on the clock.
Ahead 18-7 entering the final period, Helseth added a one-yard plunge with 7:17 remaining to move TD out in front, 24-7.
Connell later threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Hogan Smith to inch the Cowboys to within 24-15 with 6:01 on the clock.
On Crook County’s last possession, they ran four plays for negative 35 yards.
Dusty Dodge paced TD’s ground game with 72 yards on 12 carries, Dalles Seufalemua tallied 53 yards on 11 rushes, and Green went for 23 yards on five attempts and a score.
Helseth completed 11 of 25 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and his top target, Anderson, hauled in four balls for 36 yards and two scores.
Green had 31 yards on four catches and Jesse Larson had 49 yards on two grabs.
Defensively, the Hawks forced three turnovers and two interceptions and held Crook County to 1 of 10 on third down conversions.
Michael Armstrong posted a team-leading six tackles and added a sack, and Mac Abbas had 5.5 tackles, Larson notched 4.5 tackles.
Anderson put up four tackles, a fumble recovery and two sacks, both Green and Hayden Pashek reeled in an interception and 2.5 tackles each.
The Dalles (2-2 overall, 1-0 league) will look to vault to first place in league with a road date at Gladstone versus the fourth-ranked Gladiators (3-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Gladstone slipped past Estacada (3-1, 0-1) by a 23-20 margin last week.
Game stats courtesy of www.sportsstatservice.com.
Fans can listen on 99.1/100.5 FM, 1440 AM and online at www.kodl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.