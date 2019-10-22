For the first time since 2013, The Dalles Riverhawks are playoff bound.
Okean Green and Gabe Helseth rushed for a combined 235 yards, and Helseth tacked on a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes to Zach Anderson in No. 10 The Dalles’ 38-14 trouncing of Estacada on a muddy and rainy night in Estacada.
At the very worst, the Hawks secured a No. 3 seed in league, but a win over undefeated and fourth-ranked North Marion clinches a No. 2 seed and possible home playoff game.
With back-to-back connections from Helseth to Anderson, the Hawks jumped ahead 14-0 with 7:31 left in the opening period.
Estacada (4-3 overall, 1-3 league) tied it up at 14-all at the 5:26 mark of the second quarter, until Green capped the first half with a 90-yard scoring scamper with 12 seconds remaining.
Ahead 20-14 in the second half, Helseth added touchdown runs of 74 and 5, Skyler Leeson had a tackle for a safety and the TD defense allowed 39 yards on 30 plays in the second half.
The Dalles ran 58 plays for 465 yards, 276 rushing, on 33 attempts as Green led with 133 yards on nine rushes.
Helseth had 102 yards rushing and also completed 12 of 23 passes for 189 yards and an interception to go with his two touchdowns.
Anderson had 89 receiving yards on seven grabs, Green hauled in two passes equaling 75 yards, and Mac Abbas had one catch for 13 yards.
TD went 4 of 11 on third downs, 2 of 6 on fourth down plays, and wound up 3 of 6 in the red zone.
On defense, Abbas posted 9.5 tackles, two for loss, with a sack, Jesse Larson had nine tackles, and Leeson finished the game with 5.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack.
Dalles Seufalemua, Jaxon Pullen and Michael Armstrong checked in with four tackles each.
Estacada’s Isaiah Schaffer rushed 20 times for 61 yards and two scores, and completed 6 of 12 passes for 90 yards, as the Rangers ran 60 plays for 215 yards and wound up 3 of 10 third downs.
The Dalles (4-3, 3-1) hosts North Marion (5-2, 4-0) on senior night at 7 p.m. Friday.
Returners spur Sherman victory
Braden Carnine and Wade Fields scored two touchdowns apiece and the Sherman-Condon Huskies knocked off South Wasco County by a 43-19 margin in homecoming football action Friday from Moro.
Sherman-Condon had two first-half touchdowns each by Jeremy Ballesteros and Carnine, while Bobby Kately hit the end zone for SWC’s lone score on a 26-yard reception, so Sherman-Condon led 25-6 at the half.
Sherman-Condon added three unanswered second-half scores, two by Fields (80 and 30) and the other from Kole Martin (8-yard catch), to extend the lead to 43-6 at the 9:18 mark of the fourth period.
Remington Sheer then added a 73-yard reception from Garrett Olson, and then Olson hauled in a 55-yard pass from Sheer to make it 43-19 with 3:05 left.
All told, the Huskies rattled off 467 yards of offense, 153 on the ground.
Carnine rushed 20 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns, Fields tacked on 147 yards on 11 totes with two scores, and Ballesteros totaled 104 yards on two catches and a touchdown.
In all, the Sherman-Condon quarterback trio of Cort Colby, Carnine and Fields completed 6 of 10 passes for 153 yards and had two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Eli Malefyt rushed for 65 yards and Kately grabbed one catch for 26 yards and a score to lead the Redsides.
Sheer threw for 80 yards on 4 of 6 passing with an interception, and he had 111 yards on three catches.
Olson tallied 131 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns on 4 of 11, and he had 48 yards rushing and 78 yards receiving.
Carnine, Tyler Bledsoe and Martin each posted sacks, Gill Witherspoon and Carnine had fumble recoveries, Austin Olson had six tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery, and Ballesteros picked off two passes, one going for a 43-yard touchdown return.
SWC (4-2 overall) is slated to play against undefeated Triangle Lake next Saturday at 6 p.m. in Moro for a shot at the title game the following week in Madras.
Sherman-Condon (5-2) hosts Gilchrist (5-2) at noon Saturday in Moro.
Rangers dropped by Pilot Rock, 50-30
Kaleb Pence tallied two touchdown runs, Tracer Collins hit the end zone and Cooper Bales connected with Trey Darden on a 48-yard strike, but the Dufur defense could not contain Pilot Rock’s Tyasin Burns, who accounted for 441 yards rushing with four scores and a touchdown catch and chipped in a touchdown pass in the Rockets’ 50-30 league-clinching victory on homecoming night Friday in Dufur.
With five minutes and eight seconds left in the half, Collins raced to the end zone from 15 yards out to move the Rangers ahead, 22-20, but Pilot Rock had all the answers, as Burns had a 23-yard touchdown pass and hauled in a 26-yard reception at the buzzer to make it a 34-22 halftime lead.
With Pilot Rock ahead 42-22, Pence inched the Rangers to within a 42-30 deficit, which capped an eight-play, 51-yard drive.
Dufur had 29 yards on its final three drives and could not inch closer, and Burns tacked on a 1-yard plunge to give Pilot Rock a 50-30 lead with 11:18 remaining.
In all, Dufur ran 43 plays and had 277 yards, with Pence rushing 10 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also made two catches for 41 yards.
Collins rushed for 32 yards, Darden ended up with 56 yards on a pair of grabs, and Cooper Bales completed 4 of 10 passes for 97 yards with a touchdown.
Pence, Bales and Collins each posted 12 tackles, Jacob Peters had 10 tackles, a sack and an interception, and Thomas Scott checked in with seven tackles.
No. 10-ranked Dufur (4-3 overall, 4-1 league) hosts Lyle at 7 p.m. Friday, and then travels to La Grande for a league playoff at a time to be determined on Saturday, Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.