No. 6 TD moves record to 4-1

The Dalles softball team dominated Washougal, 11-0, and salvaged a home doubleheader split with 6A Bend Friday, taking a 3-0 win and a 19-10 loss at 16th Street Ballpark.
Thursday at Washougal, Wash., Bailey LeBreton was in complete control from the circle, as she tossed a five-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts, and Maddie Troutt induced the mercy rule with a three-run home run to cap a six-run fifth frame.
In all, the No. 6-ranked Riverhawks pounded out 10 hits, with Troutt, Lauryn Belanger, Ella Salvatori and Hannah Wallis posting two hits apiece.
Troutt was 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs, Belanger had a stolen base to go with her two hits, Salvatori singled and doubled and scored twice in three at-bats, and Wallis went 2 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.
Friday in The Dalles, LeBreton tossed a complete-game six-hitter with two strikeouts and two walks to boost the Hawks to a 3-0 first-game triumph over Bend.
Belanger finished 2 for 3 with a triple and a run scored, Grace Schatz added two hits, LeBreton was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base, Charlie May was hit twice, scored a run and had an RBI, and the trio of Kilee Hoylman, Wallis and Emma Smith chipped in a hit each.
In Friday’s nightcap, Bend erased a 5-4 third-inning deficit with eight runs in the fourth and six more in the sixth to secure a 19-10 win.
LeBreton put up three hits, two runs scored and four RBIs, Smith was 3 for 5 with a stolen base and two runs scored, Belanger tallied three hits, a run scored and an RBI, and Troutt went 2 for 4 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs.
TD starter Mikayla Kelly lasted three innings and was tagged for seven runs, four earned, on 10 hits with two walks and a strikeout to get the losing decision.
Up next, The Dalles (4-1 overall) hosts Putnam at 5 p.m. Thursday, and hosts Prairie (10 a.m.) and Heritage (5:30 p.m.) Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.