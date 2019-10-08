Through the first half of Intermountain Conference play, No. 10 The Dalles volleyball team posted a 3-2 record, with the latest big victory coming by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 last Thursday in a three-game sweep of Hood River Valley.
“All of the girls played amazing, and as a team,” TD head coach Doug Magee said. “They are growing each game and are understanding the importance of practice.”
Audrey Synon racked up 15 kills and 22 digs, Maggie Justesen checked in with 16 assists, 14 digs and two aces, and freshman Kaylee Fleming had eight kills and 10 digs.
Kilee Hoylman totaled 35 digs, and Lauryn Belanger added two aces on her nine serves.
“Lauryn came in, not serving in a game yet, and almost served out the third game,” Magee said. “Huge shoutout to her. I can’t say enough good things about these girls.”
Saturday at the St. Helens Tournament, the Hawks split two matches, beating 6A McKay by final scores of 25-23 and 25-12, but lost to South Albany, the 5A’s No. 8 squad, in two games, 25-18 and 25-16.
TD (9-5 overall, 3-2 league) is at No. 15 Pendleton (5-7, 2-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
