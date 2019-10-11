For the second year in a row, the District 21 Elementary School trophy changed hands.
Instead of Dry Hollow physical education instructor J.R. Runyon snatching away the glory, Colonel Wright’s Tom Conklin had 134 sign up to take back the title.
Thursday at Sorosis Park, 320 boys and girls from kindergarten-through-fifth grade were part of the action.
Athletes in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade were the first to set the pace in a half-mile race.
After that, the second graders hit the course for a half-mile race, and third grade athletes hit their stride for three quarters of a mile at the same time.
The fourth and fifth graders, who duked it out for 1.1 miles, capped a fun-filled day of running.
Last year, Dry Hollow Elementary School instructor J.R. Runyon had 110 children signed up, just ahead of Conklin’s group of 107.
Chenowith had 33 runners, St. Mary’s Academy totaled 17 and there were nine home-schooled runners putting up solid marks.
This year, however, Chenowith Elementary (48), was able to watch, as Colonel Wright elementary totaled 134 to win the trophy from Dry Hollow (107).
This annual fun event was sponsored by CW PTO, Dry Hollow PTA and C.E.S., who handed ribbons to the top finishers in the races. Conklin said the success of the run is because of the volunteer parents, teachers and community members who took time out of their busy schedules to help the kids.
Leading up to the race, D21 instructors, Samantha Tenneson/Marcy Brown (Chenowith), Conklin (CW) and Runyon (DH) gave their students tips and tricks to aid in the final times and give them a nice head start into developing a love for running and physical fitness.
These youth races were an extension of the fitness curriculum at the three elementary schools.
The Winter Three 3k, 5k and 10k runs and walks are coming later this year, with the Freeze Your Gizzard Blizzard run in late December.
For more information on these upcoming races, go to the Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation Department’s website at www.nwprd.org or call 541-296-9533.
