MON., APR. 1

Prep Boys Golf

TD at Redmond Invite (Juniper Golf Course), Noon

TUES., APR. 2

Prep Girls Tennis

Wilsonville at TD, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

TD at Wilsonville, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

TD at Reynolds, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Stanfield at Sherman, 4 p.m.

THURS., APR. 4

Prep Track and Field

SWC at Buckaroo Roundup in St. Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Sherman at TD (JV) (2), 3 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

TD at Redmond, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Redmond at TD, 4 p.m.

FRI., APR. 5

Prep Girls Golf

TD at Eagle Crest Invite (Eagle Crest Resort Course), 10 a.m.

Prep Tennis

Ione at Sherman, 4 p.m.

SAT., APR. 6

Prep Baseball

Grant Union/Prairie City at Dufur (2), Noon

TD vs. Heritage (1 p.m.) and Prairie (3 p.m.) at Hood River High

Prep Softball

Prairie and Heritage at TD (2), TBA

Prep Track and Field

Dufur, TD at Sandy Invite, 10 a.m.

Sherman at AMJ Invitational in Blue River, 11 a.m.

Prep Tennis

Sherman at Stanfield, 10 a.m.

MON., APR. 8

Prep Boys Golf

TD at Hood River Valley Invitational Tournament, TBA

Prep Baseball

Umatilla (JV) at Sherman (2), 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.