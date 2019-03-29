MON., APR. 1
Prep Boys Golf
TD at Redmond Invite (Juniper Golf Course), Noon
TUES., APR. 2
Prep Girls Tennis
Wilsonville at TD, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
TD at Wilsonville, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
TD at Reynolds, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Stanfield at Sherman, 4 p.m.
THURS., APR. 4
Prep Track and Field
SWC at Buckaroo Roundup in St. Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Sherman at TD (JV) (2), 3 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
TD at Redmond, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Redmond at TD, 4 p.m.
FRI., APR. 5
Prep Girls Golf
TD at Eagle Crest Invite (Eagle Crest Resort Course), 10 a.m.
Prep Tennis
Ione at Sherman, 4 p.m.
SAT., APR. 6
Prep Baseball
Grant Union/Prairie City at Dufur (2), Noon
TD vs. Heritage (1 p.m.) and Prairie (3 p.m.) at Hood River High
Prep Softball
Prairie and Heritage at TD (2), TBA
Prep Track and Field
Dufur, TD at Sandy Invite, 10 a.m.
Sherman at AMJ Invitational in Blue River, 11 a.m.
Prep Tennis
Sherman at Stanfield, 10 a.m.
MON., APR. 8
Prep Boys Golf
TD at Hood River Valley Invitational Tournament, TBA
Prep Baseball
Umatilla (JV) at Sherman (2), 4 p.m.
