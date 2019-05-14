Patel, Martin off to state

In his first year coaching, Sergio Lopez-Galvan wasn’t sure what to expect heading into districts.
Devam Patel and Ethan Martin notched a state doubles qualification with fourth place and The Dalles had 19 points to grab third at the Intermountain Conference boys tennis tournament in Redmond.
Patel and Martin won straight sets heading into the semifinals to pave the way to the postseason.
Competing against Redmond’s Yoshi Saito and Charlie Rawlins, the Riverhawk duo ended up losing in a third-place match.
“They gave it their best, but came up short in the end. The team was tough,” Lopez-Galvan said. “You can’t win them all, but for their last year, Devam and Ethan head to state ready to compete.”
At 9 a.m. Friday, Patel and Martin head to the Portland Tennis Center, where they will take on the No. 4 seed at state in their first match.
Hayden Pashek and José Reyes won their first match, and then Pashek lost in the next round. Reyes made it to the quarterfinals, losing to the No. 2 seed, Crook County’s Pablo Casado.
Sanjay Ramanathan and Andy López lost their first matches and went to work in the consolation bracket. Ramanathan made it to the semifinals, eventually losing in a tough match against his Redmond opponent. Andy López made it to the finals by winning in straight sets.
All of TD’s doubles teams made it to the quarterfinals and none went to the consolation bracket.
Sven Deruette and Blake Kienlen continued their win streak, until they came across Saito and Rawlins.
“Sven and Blake threw everything at them, but it wasn’t enough to continue the streak,” Lopez-Galvan said. “They played a great season and will be missed.”
Miguel Torres and Salvador García tackled the No. 1 seed.
James Pashek and Quinn Wilson were a win from state and lost in straight sets.
“This was the last match for James,” Lopez-Galvan said. “As he shed tears, I couldn’t have been prouder of both those boys for trying and playing.
“I know James will do well wherever he heads next. Quinn will still have one more year to push for state.”
Picking up third place is TD can be honored about.
“We lose six seniors and they will be missed, but I look forward to the future generation of players who will want to be at their level or even higher,” Lopez-Galvan said.
