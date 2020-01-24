One game flip-flopped the Big Sky Conference boys standings Tuesday night.
The Dufur Rangers jumped into a three-way tie for first place with Ione-Arlington and Horizon Christian after defeating Sherman by a 42-32 margin Tuesday in league action in Moro.
Dufur led by 10 at the half and jumped ahead 36-22 entering the fourth quarter, until Sherman rallied for a 9-2 run in a three-minute span to make it a 38-31 margin with 4:34 left.
The Huskies had multiple chances to inch closer, but missed a shot and turned the ball over on consecutive possessions.
Down 39-31 at the 2:35 mark, Sherman hit 1 of 2 free throws, got a stop, then rimmed out a 3-point chance, and forced a turnover on Dufur’s ensuing possession.
In fact, Sherman missed its last six shots, committed two turnovers and sank 1 of 2 from the line in the final 4:34.
Cooper Bales posted a game-high 18 points, Trey Darden added eight, Jacob Peters had five and both Caleb Olson and Gabe Petroff chipped in four points each.
Owen Christiansen led Sherman with 10 points, Wade Fields poured in seven, Nick Riggs scored five and Will James dropped four points.
Dufur (8-7 overall, 4-2 league) travels to South Wasco County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, hosts Echo at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, and makes a trip to Ione/Arlington for a league matchup at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Fourth-place Sherman (6-9, 4-3) hosts Horizon at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, hosts Condon at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, and is in Mitchell at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
After the loss, SWC boys were faced with a win-out scenario.
The South Wasco County Redsides held as much as a nine-point second-quarter advantage at one point and led 28-24 at the half, 41-40 after three, and jumped ahead by four points early in the final period, but Horizon Christian ended up posting a 13-8 edge down the stretch to pull off the 53-49 win Tuesday in Hood River.
By virtue of Horizon’s victory and SWC’s loss, there are six Big Sky Conference teams within a game of first place.
For Horizon (7-7 overall, 4-2 league), Caleb Lingel had 20 points and Josh Rogers tacked on 13 points.
Brock LaFaver paced SWC with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and five blocks.
Oscar Thomas checked in with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, Garrett Olson ended up with 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals, Remington Sheer posted four points and Tanner Davis wound up with two points, three rebounds and eight assists.
South Wasco County (10-5, 3-3) shot 18 of 47 from the floor, 5 of 14 on threes, and made 8 of 13 from the line.
Monday, the Redsides traveled 477 round-trip miles to Crane for a non-league contest against the No. 22 Crane Mustangs, and used a combined 50 points out of Thomas, Olson and LaFaver to pull out the 62-46 triumph.
SWC did not waste any time taking control of matters in this matchup, as they led 19-4 after the first eight minutes of play.
The Redsides held a 37-18 halftime lead, until the Mustangs rallied for an 18-9 run to get to within 46-36 with one quarter remaining.
Added to his team-high 19 points, Thomas tacked on 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals, Olson chipped in 17 points, 18 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and LaFaver was good enough for 14 points, 11 boards, four assists, two steals and five blocks.
Davis dropped six points, 11 assists, three steals and a block, Sheer totaled two points, and Ben Birman scored four points and had a steal.
SWC, now sixth in league, hosts Dufur at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, hosts Ione/Arlington at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 and heads to Echo at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Horizon is at Sherman at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and at South Wasco County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Second-half spurt puts Dufur on top
Nine players hit the scoresheet, led by all-league point guard Jessica Brown’s 11 points and Mikayla Kelly’s nine, as the Dufur Lady Rangers expanded into their 23-16 halftime lead with runs of 21-8 and 12-6 to beat Sherman in league hoops play Tuesday in Moro.
The win also drew Dufur to within a half game of first-place Echo.
In all, the Rangers, playing without standouts Abby Beal and Emily Crawford, hit 22 field goals, three 3-pointers, and made 9 of 19 from the line.
Following up Brown and Kelly, Mona Meanus tallied eight points, Brooke Beachamp and Kierstin White reeled off six each, both Hannah Kortge and Piper Neal were good for five apiece, Zoe Hester had four and Katie Beal finished with two points.
Natalie Martin scored 11 points, Jaelyn Justesen tacked on eight, Mercedez Cardona rattled home six, Allie Marker notched three and Cali Johnson added two points, as the Huskies drilled 12 field goals and converted 6 of 18 free throws.
Dufur (9-5 overall, 4-1 league) travels to South Wasco County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, hosts Echo on Friday, Jan. 31, and heads to Ione/Arlington at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Sherman (4-9, 1-5) hosts Condon at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, heads to Mitchell at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, and hosts Dayville at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.
SWC has three weeks to get back in rhythm
Since Dec. 14, 2019, the South Wasco County Lady Redsides have struggled to a 3-7 record, with their wins coming against league foes Ione/Arlington, Condon and Sherman.
Even with this latest cold stretch, they are third in league, just one game behind Dufur for second place.
Monday, SWC played in the ninth of 10 non-league games on the road at No. 1-ranked Crane Monday, and the undefeated Mustangs jumped out in front 25-1 through one period on their way to a 66-21 victory.
For the Redsides (7-7 overall, 3-2 league), Destiny Mora-Lopez rattled off 13 points, 10 in the second half, Holly Miles tacked on four, and the tandem of Sadie McCoy and Hailey Ocacio went for two points apiece.
In all, SWC sank eight field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 4 of 10 free throws, but managed just one first-half basket, a second-quarter 3-pointer by Mora-Lopez.
Crane (12-0) had five players eclipse double figures, led by sophomore Kelsie Siegner, who tallied 18 points, 15 in the first half.
Riley Davis and Risa Thompson scored 11 points each, and both Dani Clark and Shelie Doman pumped in 10 points apiece for the Mustangs, who totaled 30 field goals, four 3-pointers, and made 2 of 7 free throws.
No. 25-ranked SWC hosts Dufur at 6 p.m. Tuesday, hosts Ione/Arlington at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, and hits the road to Echo for a game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
