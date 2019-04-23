Ranger quartet breaks 16-year-old relay record

Cole Kortge, Abraham Kilby, Tanner Masterson and Asa Farrell re-wrote Dufur track and field history Friday in Hermiston.
At the Kiwanis Twilight Meet, the Ranger quartet shattered a 16-year-old 4x100-meter relay record with a time of 44.58 seconds for third place, beating the previous mark set in 1993 by Gabe Bales, Brandon Jones, Bryan Jones and Jake Zachariasen (44.7).
“I’m extremely proud of the way our boys relay team has worked this season on perfecting handoffs in the exchange zones, and of course, conditioning for it, and that certainly paid off,” Dufur head coach Kevin Farrell said. “With the effort and work that they put in, it wouldn’t surprise me if they break the record they just set.”
Asa Farrell added a fourth-place run of 11.39, a personal record, Masterson placed sixth in 11.41 in the 100 meters, a season best, and Friedrich Stelzer set a personal record in the 800 (2:07.59).
Stelzer tacked on a personal record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:36.74), Kilby ended up with season-bests in the javelin (128-feet-1-inch) and high jump (5-4), and Asa Farrell placed sixth in the long jump (19-1.5).
Anthony Thomas had a season-best 56.8 in the 400 and the 800 (2:22.56), Thomas Scott added a 2:26.21 for his personal-best in the 800, and Jerald Hernandez set a personal record in the shotput (33-2).
Kierstin White racked up another big win in the high jump with a personal-record 4-11, Abby Beal went for a career-best 14-7.5 in the long jump for eighth place, Brooke Beachamp turned in a personal-record 96-6 in the javelin, and Ashley Bailey checked in with a toss of 27-0 for her personal record.
Emily Crawford had a personal record in the long jump (13-3), and Vivian Harrah went for a 2:42.30 in the 800, a personal record, and another personal record in the 1,600 (6:08.8).
Aileen Carrillo set a career-best in the 800 (3:01.41,) and Uhalde put up a time of 18.69 in the 100-meter hurdles, a personal record.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Emily Crawford, Beal, Aleksei Uhalde and Kayla Bailey combined to earn a personal record of 55.13, which was .60 of a second faster than their previous one of 55.73.
“I am very proud of them for that,” coach Farrell said. “The entire team did a great job at the meet in Hermiston. I am very proud be of the way we performed. It’s nice to see all the work we put in is showing great results.”
Dufur travels to Pendleton at noon Friday to compete in the Buck Track Classic, and then heads to Moro for the Sherman Invitational at 11 a.m. Saturday.
