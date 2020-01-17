Coming off a fourth straight Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw title, Jason and Julie Hull not only improved on their outputs of 22 for 25 on Dec. 21, the Maupin tandem shattered those numbers for a fourth district championship in a row.
The sharpshooting Hulls answered the bell by making a combined 47 of 50 attempts to chalk up first place at the Elks Northeast District 1 Free Throw event held on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Sandstone Middle School in Hermiston.
In his final round clash, Jason and his opponent, out of Ione, matched each other’s 10 of 10 split. As the pressure mounted, the Ione shooter canned 6 of 15 free throws to end up 16 of 25, but Jason made good on 14 of 15 shots and topped out at 24 of 25.
Julie, who has been to state in four consecutive years, and claimed regionals runner-up twice, fired home a precise 23 out of 25, which propelled her to the top of the pack.
Now with his stroke working at an optimum rate, Jason has an opportunity to get over the state hump, where he has placed second in the past two years.
Three years ago, Jason made his move to the National Hoop Shoot finals at DePaul University Chicago, Illinois.
Up next, the standout brother-sister combo gets on the hardwood in state competition on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Silverton.
