A flat start hurt The Dalles and surging Redmond took full advantage with a 21-9 lead through one quarter and a 54-27 advantage entering the fourth quarter in what was a 65-45 league victory Friday at Kurtz Gym.
Redmond’s win gives them sole possession of first place in the Intermountain Conference (2-0), while TD drops into a second-place tie with Pendleton, Crook County and Hood River Valley.
Playing without Dalles Seufalemua, out on a recruiting trip, the Riverhawks made 16 of 41 field goals, 2 of 9 from distance and hit 12 of 17 free throws.
Freshman Styles DeLeon had a breakout effort with a career-best 13 points, to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Spencer Taylor wound up scoring 10 points, pulled down a rebound and dished off two assists, and Jacob Hernandez poured in nine points, three rebounds and three steals.
Dylan Moss (17) and Garrett Osborne (16) combined for 33 points and Henry Chambers tacked on 11 points for the Panthers, who dialed in 26 field goals, four 3-pointers, and hit 5 of 8 on free throw tries.
TD (7-10 overall, 1-1 league) hits the road to Pendleton (11-4, 1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, and heads to Ridgeview (3-12, 0-2) for a league road battle at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
TD girls off to torrid league start
The trio of Jenna Miller, Kilee Hoylman and Lauryn Belanger combined for 42 points and first-place The Dalles girls basketball team had control from beginning to end in its 52-43 road win over Redmond Friday.
Miller reeled off a season-high 18 points, Hoylman tacked on 15, Belanger scored nine, Rainie Codding put in eight and Pearl Guzman checked in with two points to lead TD’s offensive attack.
The No. 20-ranked Riverhawks held a 20-10 cushion after one quarter, led 31-21 at halftime and created a 44-30 spread through three quarters, building as much as a 19-point advantage at several points of the second half.
TD (8-8 overall, 2-0 league) is at No. 11 Pendleton (9-4, 1-0) at 5:30 p.m. next Friday, Jan. 31 as part of a doubleheader.
After that, TD hosts No. 14 Ridgeview (10-6, 2-0) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and makes a trip to Hood River Valley (1-12, 0-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
