Courtney Hert scored twice on assists by Vivian Harrah and Teresa Cruz-Torres, and Kierstin White made five saves in The Dalles girls soccer team’s 2-0 shutout victory over Redmond on senior night Tuesday at Wahtonka.
Harrah and Hert hooked up at the 15-minute mark of the first half, and then in the 50th minute, Cruz-Torres looped a pass to Hert in the penalty area and the junior sniper blasted a shot past the Redmond goalkeeper.
White now has six clean sheets overall in 12 games and this was her first since Oct. 8, a 1-0 win against Redmond.
On the year, TD has lost two in a row once, and after every loss, the team bounces back for wins.
During halftime, the Riverhawks honored the Eby triplets, Lily, Madison and Peyton, along with Quetza Juarez, Samantha Esiquio and Karen Villa.
TD (6-5-1, 6-3) was in Hood River for a regular-season finale, and is most likely on the road for state playoff action next Tuesday.
Boys take step closer to state
Even with the season-ending injury to standout Alex Gutierrez, The Dalles boys soccer team has been getting scoring contributions from Andy Lopez, Fabian Canchola and Alberto Gallegos.
Tuesday, that trio was wreaking havoc on Redmond in the Riverhawks’ 3-0 blanking, which inched them closer to securing the third and final state playoff spot.
TD jumped ahead just nine minutes in on a goal by Lopez after an assist from Gallegos.
At the 22-minute mark of the opening half, Gallegos hammered home a goal on an assist from Canchola to make it a 2-0 halftime margin.
In the second half, Gallegos and Canchola joined forces on a tally, as Canchola fed a pass to Gallegos for the final goal.
TD (5-7-1 overall, 5-3-1 league) was one game up on Pendleton for the playoffs, so a loss by the Bucks in their match with No. 8 and first-place Ridgeview would open the state door for TD.
