The Dalles girls basketball team was outscored 20-11 in the second half of a 49-28 home loss versus No. 1 Silverton Saturday at Kurt Gym.
Kilee Hoylman and Rainie Codding scored eight points apiece, Gus Decker sank two 3-pointers for her six points, Lauryn Belanger finished with five and Pearl Guzman had a point.
TD drilled seven field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 12 of 19 free throw tries.
Riley Traeger paced the Foxes with 20 points and Truitt Reilly tacked on 12 points.
In Friday’s 58-42 win over Parkrose, the Riverhawks got 21 points out of Hoylman and 15 from Codding.
Belanger and Guzman dropped six points apiece, Jenna Miller had five, Decker scored three and Mercy I’aulualo scored two points.
The Dalles has been put through a meat grinder of a schedule early on with games against No. 1 Silverton, No. 2 Crater, No. 13 Hillsboro, and as far as the eight non-league games remaining, TD will face No. 18 St. Helens, 6A Madison and the 6A classification’s No. 10 team, Tualatin.
“Playing those good schools will most definitely make us a better team when we start districts,” TD head coach Brian Stevens said. “We want them to be challenged. I have seen this team improve in so many areas, but I want them to play more consistently in every game from here on out.”
No. 15 The Dalles (3-3 overall) is at the Nike interstate Shootout in Lake Oswego from Dec. 27-30.
At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, the Lady Hawks host Milwaukie as part of a doubleheader.
TD boys mired in five-game skid
The Dalles boys basketball team had a pair of non-league games decided by double digits and had its losing streak extended to five after road setbacks against Crescent Valley and North Salem.
On Friday, the Hawks fell behind 40-16 at the half and could not recover, as they lost by a 63-37 margin in Corvallis.
All told, TD drilled 14 field goals, three 3-pointers, and made 6 of 17 from the line.
Spencer Taylor reeled off 11 points, Jacob Hernandez totaled nine, Aidan Telles added eight, and Kenape Stewart chipped in four points.
Noah Dewey led Crescent Valley with 26 points and the team notched 24 field goals, 10 3-pointers, and hit 5 of 13 free throws.
The scoring totals were much better for TD in Saturday’s 82-64 loss versus North Salem, but the Hawks were limited to nine second-half field goals, four in the fourth quarter.
Hernandez had 24 points, Taylor hit for 23, Shane Floyd poured in six and Conner Cummings scored five points, as the Hawks sank 25 field goals, six 3-pointers, and made 8 of 17 free throws.
“The boys played with a lot of energy, but just couldn’t get the stops in the second half,” TD head coach Greg Cummings said.
Michael Endicott had 18 points, as North Salem totaled 29 field goals, eight from long distance and converted 16 of 22 from the line.
TD (2-7 overall) hosts McMinnville at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, and then hosts Milwaukie at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.