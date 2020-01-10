The Dalles entered the fourth quarter ahead by a 50-46 margin and had a one-point advantage with 14 seconds left in regulation, but a turnover gave Scappoose possession and Luke McNabb sank a left-handed layup with one second on the clock to give his squad a 61-60 comeback win Wednesday.
Several key moments highlighted the loss, as TD built its lead up to six points early in the final period, Jacob Hernandez fouled out, and ill-advised shots and turnovers shifted the momentum to Scappoose’s favor.
“We had opportunities to extend our fourth-quarter lead,” said TD head coach Greg Cummings. “We jacked up two threes with less than a minute to go, while we were up, and we turned the ball over towards the end. We let one get away from us.”
Kyle Negelspach scored 28 points and McNabb dropped 12, as the Indians made 24 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and hit on 6 of 13 from the line.
Spencer Taylor led with 14 points, Hernandez tallied 13, Jaxon Pullen poured in 12, Conner Cummings was good for nine, Aidan Telles chipped in seven, Styles DeLeon had three and Dalles Seufalemua netted two points for the Riverhawks, who totaled 21 field goals, two 3-pointers, and converted on 15 of 20 free throws.
Scappoose jumped ahead 31-25 at the half, until a 25-15 third-quarter spurt moved TD to its 50-46 cushion entering the final period.
In Monday’s home tilt versus Stevenson, Wash., The Dalles had a quick start to action with a 25-15 cushion through one quarter, then built on that lead by using a 16-5 fourth-quarter run and held the Bulldogs to five second-half field goals in their 70-48 win at Kurtz Gym.
Taylor posted a double-double with 22 points and 14 boards, Hernandez notched 16 points, three rebounds and three assists, and DeLeon reeled off 13 points, four rebounds and a steal.
Pullen hit for 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals, Kenape Stewart hit two 3-pointers for his six points and Seufalemua was good for two points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Conner Cummings logged three boards, three assists and two steals, Telles pulled down six rebounds and Skyler Leeson ended up with two rebounds and an assist, as TD made 24 of 58 from the floor, 9 of 21 on 3-pointers, and sank 13 of 20 free throws.
Pullen had 10 points and both DeLeon and Taylor tacked on eight points to lead The Dalles to a 41-32 halftime lead.
Stevenson managed 18 field goals, six from long distance, and hit 6 of 15 from the line.
Jonathan Blackledge and Bennett Wright led the Bulldogs with 14 points each and that tandem scored 10 of the team’s 16 second-half points.
The Dalles (4-9 overall) hosted St. Helens Friday, wraps up non-league at home against Goldendale, Wash. with a start time of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and hosts league opponent Redmond (7-7) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
With 12 games remaining, TD is nearly at the halfway point of their win total from last season (9-12).
Lady Hawks lose big to 6A Tualatin
For The Dalles girls, they played a home game Tuesday against the 6A classification’s No. 8-ranked squad, Tualatin, and fell behind 27-8 midway through the second quarter in a 57-25 final.
Rainie Codding reinjured her ankle and sat in the second half, and Kilee Hoylman’s ankle was injured, so the senior only played two quarters.
“The mistakes we made were uncharacteristic,” TD head girls coach Brian Stevens said. “We were dribbling to the sidelines repeatedly and getting trapped. All eight girls kept telling each other not to do it, even at half they kept talking about it, but they couldn’t correct it for some reason. I will try and get better and help them get better.”
Following Friday’s road game at St. Helens, No. 15 TD (5-6) hosts Goldendale, Wash. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and heads to Prineville for an Intermountain Conference contest versus Crook County (2-9) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
