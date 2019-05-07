Over a week span, The Dalles girls tennis squad had a tournament in Bend, followed by league matches versus Pendleton, Crook County and Ridgeview.
On Thursday in Prineville, TD swept four doubles matches and split at No. 1 and No. 3 singles to defeat Crook County, 6-2.
Saturday at home against Ridgeview, the singles players all got wins and the doubles teams of Dalia Mondragon and Pearl Guzman, and Riley Brewer and Hannah Biehn, each grabbed victories in TD’s 6-2 romp.
With some shuffling around, Jones inserted Lori Martinez into the lineup.
Not only did she play in her first varsity match, but her first-ever singles match, and she responded with 6-1, 6-3 wins at No. 4 singles.
TD travels to Ridgeview High for district play on Friday and Saturday.
