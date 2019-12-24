Facing No. 7-ranked and undefeated Perrydale Friday, the South Wasco County boys basketball team trailed 28-27 at the half, but the Pirates went on a 29-14 second-half spurt to hold on to a 57-41 victory.
Garrett Olson posted 14 points and eight rebounds, and Oscar Thomas had 11 to lead the Redsides.
SWC (4-2 overall) heads to Ione/Arlington at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
•••
In two weekend tilts, the Dufur Rangers blasted McKenzie, 81-27 Friday, and dismantled Crow, 80-13, Saturday.
Versus McKenzie, Cooper Bales rattled off 15 points, the trio of Isaac Anthony, Jacob Peters and Alex Barrett added 11 points apiece, Tyson Byers checked in with 10, and Trey Darden scored nine points.
Dufur made 35 field goals, four 3-pointers, and connected on 7 of 19 free throw attempts.
In Saturday’s lopsided triumph, Darden rattled home 17 points, as Dufur jumped ahead 33-0 through one quarter in an 80-13 win.
Bales pitched in 15, Josh Taylor scored 13, Gabe Petroff had 10, and Anthony scored seven points, for the Rangers, who totaled 32 field goals, three 3-pointers, and sank 12 of 19 free throws.
Dufur (2-4 overall) hosts Joseph at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and plays Days Creek in St. Paul at 2 p.m. Friday.
•••
The Sherman Huskies lost pair of home games to Prairie City (40-30) and Joseph (50-39) in Moro.
Sherman trailed 12-11 at the half, but Prairie City went on a 28-19 second-half run.
In all, Sherman hit 12 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 4 of 11 from the line.
Owen Christiansen led with 14 points, Nick Riggs tallied 10, and Jed Harrison hit for three points.
Saturday, the Huskies enjoyed an 11-9 lead after one quarter versus No. 4-ranked Joseph, but the Eagles then used a 41-28 spurt over the final three quarters to lock down their 50-39 victory.
Sherman notched 16 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 4 of 13 from the line, as Riggs led with 12 points.
Luke Stone had nine points, Christiansen chipped in six, and both Fields and Kole Martin finished with three points apiece.
Sherman (2-6 overall) travels to Condon for league at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 3, and hosts Mitchell-Spray at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
