Daisy Brown, Mercedez Cardona, Owen Christiansen and Luke Martin all scored wins, and the Sherman boys track and field team totaled 82 points to grab second place at Saturday’s Jeff Agar Invite in Trout Lake, Wash.
Christiansen did his best in the long jump with his distance of 20 feet, 3.75 inches, Luke Martin won the high jump (5-7) and the 4x100-meter relay team of Christiansen, Jeremy Ballesteros, Martin and Keenan Coles rattled off a 47.98 to get the win.
Tyler Jones was second in the shotput (40-6, a personal record), and Gill Witherspoon had a personal record of 48.82 in the 300-meter hurdles to get second place.
Martin claimed third place in the 800 (2:17.09 (a personal record) Ballesteros placed third in the 400 (1:00.65), Coles added a season-best 12.33 in the 100. Tyler Jones (92-5.25, discus) was in fourth place and Jed Harrison was fourth in the 400 (1:01.01).
Trout Lake, Wash. (114.5), Sherman (82), Lyle-Wishram (77), and Riverside Christian (67) were the top-4 in the boys standings.
Brown won her 400-meter race in a personal-best 1:10.25 and Cardona got a height of 4 feet 6-inches in the high jump to get first place to lead the girls.
Brown was second in the 800 (3:16.87), Desiree Winslow placed third in the pole vault (7-6) and Melanie Ponke checked in at 13-1.5 in the long jump.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Cardona, Brown, Ponke and Winslow combined for a time of 57.83 to chalk up second place, and the group of Brown, Ponke, Cardona and Tayler Collier were runner-up finishers in the 4x400-meter relay.
Up next, Sherman hosts the Husky Twilight Meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in Moro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.