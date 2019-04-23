Sherman notches home split with Pilot Rock

Sherman head coach Joe Justesen knew there would be plenty of teachable moments this season with his inexperienced roster.
Saturday, the Huskies salvaged a split with Pilot Rock with a 4-1 opening-game win and a nine-inning 2-1 loss in 2A baseball action in Moro and The Dalles.
“We are a young team and there are going to be times where we make young mistakes,” Justesen said. “We should have gotten both games, but we left so many guys on base and couldn’t take advantage of our opportunities. You have to score those runs if you want to win these league games. We will definitely learn from this and get back at it. We have three league losses, all by one run, so we are close. We can’t afford any more tough losses like we’ve had, so that puts every game as a must-win.”
The first game had Wade Fields throw a complete-game four-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and Will James had two hits and two RBIs in Sherman’s 4-1 triumph.
While the first game went without a hitch, the nightcap had a little bit of everything happen, whether it was rain, wind, or a one-hour rain delay and a switch of venues—from Moro to Wahtonka Field in The Dalles.
Sherman led 1-0 through five innings, until rain delayed play and a decision was made to finish in The Dalles due to muddy conditions.
Pilot Rock tied the score at 1-all in the sixth inning and scored the game-winner on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the home half of the ninth.
Sherman posted four hits and two walks over the final five frames and left seven runners on base, six in scoring position.
Jacob Shandy was 1 for 3 with two hit by pitches and a run scored, Luke Stone was 2 for 4 with a double, Fields went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and a walk, and Cal Homer ended up going 1 for 3 two walks, a stolen base and an RBI.
Braden Carnine and Cort Colby had a hit apiece, Diego Valdez walked, and Jed Knight smacked a double for the Huskies, who stranded 13 runners for the game.
Jace Troutman tossed 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball with one walk, a hit batter and one strikeout in the no-decision.
At noon Saturday, the Huskies (8-4 overall, 3-3 league) travel to John Day for a league doubleheader versus Grant Union. They host Heppner at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.
