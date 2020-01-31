Down nine swimmers, The Dalles head coach Derek Shortt fielded a group of 16 boys and girls, who combined for 10 wins and 10 seconds in a four-team event held on Friday, Jan. 24 in Madras.
“The swimmers responded with a great performance,” Shortt said. “The kids fought hard and really had some amazing swims. This was a great boost for the team, and they showed some real impressive fight. I can’t wait to see what we do in the future.”
On the day, the boys garnered two individual wins and a top relay swim, as Will Evans captured a big-time victory in the boys 200-yard freestyle (2:02.71), Jonathan Snodgrass came out ahead in the 500-yard freestyle (7:26.14), and the 400-yard freestyle relay group of Snodgrass, Grant Loughmiller, William Hoover and Evans turned on the jets with a 4:31.91 to lock down first place.
Leading the girls, Kendall Webber scorched the field for firsts in the 200-yard freestyle (2:13.98) and the 500-yard freestyle (6:07.85), Lydia DiGennaro added a win in the 50-yard freestyle (27.73), and Hannah Haight took top honors in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.48) and all three of their relay squads had sweeps.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Webber, Haight, DiGennaro and Bree Webber timed out in a solid 2:12.89, and the quartet of Kendall Webber, Kennedy Abbas, Bree Webber and DiGennaro dominated the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:54.48, beating second-place Madras (2:04.60) by more than 10 seconds.
Haight, Lydia Evans, Paige Compton and Abbas then took a commanding win in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a final mark of 4:34.83.
Abbas claimed runner-up status in the 200-yard individual medley (2:48.79) and 100-yard backstroke (1:17.91), Bree Webber added a 1:28.57 to earn second in the 100-yard butterfly, which was a five-second personal-best, and Haight placed second in the 500-yard freestyle (6:48.62).
Compton placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:30.31) and the 500-yard freestyle (6:55.69, a nine-second drop), Bree Webber added a third in the 50-yard freestyle (30.53), Lydia Evans turned in a fourth-place tally in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:44.58) and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:19.72), and senior standout Izabella Montesanti registered a 38.79 to get eighth in the 50-yard freestyle and tacked on an 11th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:33.71).
“Madras was a great meet for us,” Evans said. “Everyone on the team showed a very positive attitude, which makes swim meets a lot of fun. Along with having great attitudes, everyone is working really hard to improve their personal times and contribute to the team by earning points. And since both teams got first place with half our team there, it’s easy to see that our hard work is paying off.”
Through 22 events, The Dalles girls reeled off 106 points to chalk up first place, with Corbett (55), Baker (41) and Madras (32) making up the rest of the standings.
On the boys side, TD had a closer point spread amongst four teams with 85 points, and behind them were Madras (77), Baker (45) and Corbett (11).
“We had some great leadership from the seniors, who did a great job of getting the team energized and focused for the meet,” coach Shortt said. “It was great for us to get another round in the pool that we will be swimming in for districts.”
Michael Cole had a second-place outcome in the 100-yard butterfly (1:13.38), Bryce Harris was a runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle (58.13), and Loughmiller added a second in the 500-yard freestyle (7:27.46).
Will Evans (24.86), Harris (25.04) and Cole (26.37) were in second, third and fifth place, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle, Spencer Coburn grabbed third place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:50.28) and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:24.47), Snodgrass (2:44.95) notched fifth place and Loughmiller (2:48.85) was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle, Hoover claimed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:11.71) and seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:26.30), and Jose Reyes ended up seventh in the 100-yard freestyle (1:28.52) and 12th in the 50-yard freestyle (38.42).
Coburn, Hoover, Cole and Harris were good for second place in the 200-yard medley relay (2:03.64), and the grouping of Harris, Coburn, Cole and Will Evans paced to a 1:41.25 to secure a runner-up finish.
“Our season is going super well and it’s great to see a motivated group of kids again,” Harris said. “We went into Madras missing a lot of swimmers due to them being sick, but we still tried our hardest and earned some good points for our team. The swim team this year is really stepping up and working on improving themselves and it’s definitely showing in our results.”
Following tough events in Gresham and La Grande last week, The Dalles next travels to Hood River for a league dual at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.