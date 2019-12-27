Ravaged by the flu bug this week, the short-handed Riverhawk swim team had 10 girls and five boys active for the Bend Invitational on Dec. 21 with the girls posting seven top-10 times for fourth place out of eight teams.
“With everyone sick and some not being able to practice, it has been different definitely, but it never feels like people are missing because we always have as many people as possible with us,” The Dalles senior Hanna Rodriguez said. “We have everyone attending workouts and checking on how each other is doing or if they are getting better. We have people who are eager to come back even though they are sick, so I think that is a good sign for us.”
The Dalles girls had 38 points for fourth place, winding up behind Summit (187), Bend (175) and Mountain View (40).
Lydia DiGennaro had a final time of 26.83 seconds to lock down third place in the 50-yard freestyle and she was sixth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:09.65).
Hannah Haight grabbed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (7:03.97) and placed eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:23.11).
Kennedy Abbas placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:43.40) and had a ninth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (1:04.24).
Maisie Bandel-Ramirez took eighth place in the 50-yard freestyle (29.77) and wound up 10th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:04.78).
Paige Compton secured ninth place times in the 200-yard freestyle (2:36.53) and 500-yard freestyle (7:16.90), and Bree Webber added a 30.33 for 11th in the 50-yard freestyle.
Addison Little had a time of 1:45.96 to get 13th place in the 100-yard varsity backstroke, Rodriguez had a time of 1:52.80 to take 14th place in the 100-yard backstroke
Little turned in a time of 1:26.18 to pick up 15th place and Izabella Montesanti was 17th with her 1:32.24 in the junior varsity 100-yard freestyle.
The girls 200-yard freestyle relay group of Bandel-Ramirez, Abbas, Webber and DiGennaro teamed up for a third-place mark of 1:56.72, and the girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Abbas, Compton, Haight and Bandel-Ramirez combined for a sixth-place time of 4:32.04.
Added those times, the 200-yard medley relay quartet of Rodriguez, Haight, DiGennaro and Webber clocked in at 2:25.73 for eighth place.
Little, Rodriguez, Montesanti and Fuller added a rush of 6:05.90 in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay, which gave them eighth place, and Montesanti, Little, Fuller and Compton placed 12th in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:32.23).
Rodriguez said that for some, practice may seem like a chore, but everyone shows up ready to go and the athletes are pushing each other to get better and better with each repetition.
“That is a big part of our culture here,” she said. “Whenever we are going through workouts, a lot of times we compete with each other and we race each other in the lanes, and we try to pass each other. It’s all in the spirit of competition because it makes us go faster and work harder and it drives us in what we are doing. I feel that if we didn’t have that competition within our team, we would not be where we are today.”
In the boys standings, Bend scored first place with 167 points, finishing ahead of Summit (127.5), Redmond (83), Ridgeview (43.5) and Mountain View (35). The Dalles totaled 14 points for eighth place.
Bryce Harris added a fifth-place mark of 57.14 in the 100-yard freestyle, and he notched sixth place in the 50-yard freestyle (26.32).
Jonathan Snodgrass had a time of 7:43.62 to secure sixth place in the 500-yard freestyle and then hit for 11th place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:42.62).
Skyler Coburn ended up 13th in the 200-yard individual medley (3:05.96) and ended up 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:31.01).
William Hoover timed out in 31.95 for ninth place in the junior varsity 50-yard freestyle and placed 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:37.88).
Jose Reyes was ninth in the junior varsity 100-yard freestyle (1:40.77) and claimed 14th in the junior varsity 50-yard freestyle (43.26).
In the boys 400-yard freestyle relay, Michael Cole, Xander Kirby, Snodgrass and Harris rattled off a mark of 4:33.11 to get seventh place, and Coburn, Hoover, Snodgrass and Harris reeled off ninth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:57.89).
“We have freshmen on our relays, seniors on our relays and they are almost keeping up with our times already, so if we can keep encouraging them to get better and push harder, then they will easily get to us or maybe pass us, so by their senior year, they will get their records in,” Harris said. “All the boys are good friends and we motivate each other, and it is a good relationship.”
Up next, The Dalles swimmers head off to Redmond for an invitational meet at Noon on Saturday, Jan. 4, and then has a dual meet set for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.