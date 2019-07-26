Last weekend at the Columbia Gorge 3-on-3 Classic Basketball Tournament held at Hood River Valley High School, Team Splash Brothers, represented by Sherman County third graders, took home first place.
“I am so proud of this team and the heart they showed,” coach Jesse Alsup said. “They played with great intensity to move through the bracket and capture the championship against a very good team.”
Hosted by The Flames and the Junior NBA Developmental League, there were tournament teams from all over the Greater Columbia River Gorge area, Washington and Portland in attendance with a handful of age divisions, ranging from second-through-12th grades.
Coached by Jesse Alsup, the Splash Brothers were made up of standout players, Robert Williams, Austen Alsup, Christian Rubio and Levi Alsup,
In Saturday’s pool play opener, the Splash brothers lost by one point, which meant they had to battle their way through the bracket to be seeded for Sunday’s single elimination championship round.
They chipped away with consecutive wins, until a title matchup victory over ‘Flames Navy.’
Up next, the Splash Brothers take part in the Hoop Fever 3-on-3 Tournament at Skyview High School on Aug. 3-4 in Vancouver, Wash.
