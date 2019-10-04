TD netters tied for third after five-set win
Breanna Birchfield served the final four points with one ace and Lauryn Belanger dropped the game-clinching kill shot to lead No. 10 The Dalles to a five-set triumph over Redmond tonight at Kurtz Gym. The Riverhawks secured their win by scores of 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11. Audrey Synon had 12 kills and 47 digs, Belanger added eight kills, Maggie Justesen was good for four kills, 19 digs and eight assists, and Kaylee Fleming added four kills and 13 digs.
Charlie May and Birchfield contributed five kills each, Hannah Biehn ended up with six assists and Kilee Hoylman led the squad with 51 digs.
The Dalles (7-4 overall, 2-2 league) is at Hood River at 6:30 pm Thursday and then heads to the St. Helens Tournament at 9 am Saturday.
Third straight shutout lifts Hawks
The Dalles girls soccer team blanked Pendleton in a 3-0 shutout Tuesday with goals by Brenda Chavez, Kendall Webber, and Vivian Harrah and had a strong defensive line that kept the ball down on the other side of the field by the Riverhawk goal for much of the game. Starting goalkeeper Kierstin White posted another clean sheet, her third in a row.
Up next, The Dalles is in Redmond for a game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and then hosts Hood River Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Two goals good enough for TD boys
Jordan Buettener and Alex Gutierrez scored a goal apiece and Jaime Castro made seven saves in goal in The Dalles boys soccer team’s 2-1 victory against Pendleton.
Buettener put TD on the scoreboard in the 39th minute on an assist by Andy Lopez.
Ahead 1-0 to start the second half, Gutierrez stole an errant pass and creeped in just outside the penalty area and blasted a shot past a sprawling Pendleton goalkeeper in the 50th minute.
Pendleton’s Evan Evans inched the Bucks to within 2-1 on a rebound goal in the 62nd minute, but the defense held strong and Castro made two point-blank saves down the stretch.
Now tied for first place with Hood River Valley, TD (2-4 overall, 2-0 league) travels to Redmond for a game versus Ridgeview at 4:30 pm Thursday and then hosts Redmond at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.