TD track holding coffee fundraiser
The Dalles track and field squad is selling one-pound bags of coffee for $15 each as a fundraiser for the upcoming 2020 spring season.
Each bag can be ground or whole bean and is available at Kainos Coffee, located at 418 E. 2nd St., or through head coach Garth Miller.
Call the shop at 541-769-0080 or contact Miller at 541-980-3181.
Valentine’s Day Run slated
The second race of the three-part Jumpstart Valentine’s Day Winter Trail 3k, 5k and 10k run/walk is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Lewis and Clark Festival Park.
Costs are $20 with a shirt with free racing socks and running gloves while supplies last, and $8 without a shirt by the pre-registration cutoff of Feb. 5.
On the day of, fees rise to $25 with a shirt and $10 without.
Award medals are offered to the top 3 overall in each of the five age divisions, male and female. All District 21 elementary students are free to participate.
This is a Colonel Wright Elementary School Physical Education fundraiser.
For more information, flyers are available at the park entrance or through email at jumpstartyouthactivities@gmail.com.
CGBA hosting second tournament
The Dalles Winter Classic is fast approaching on Feb. 22-23 with an expected tournament total of 40 or more teams set with several spots still open for boys and girls teams.
This tournament is open for boys and girls from third-through-eighth grades and there is a four-game guarantee.
Costs are $195 per squad and multiple team discounts and school sponsored team discounts are available.
All games will be played at the high school, at Wahtonka and at The Dalles Middle School with title games set for Sunday at Kurtz Gym. First-place teams receive a trophy.
Registration deadline is slated for Friday, Feb. 14, and brackets will be emailed on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
For more information, call Greg Cummings at 541-980-5978 or email gcummings11@gmail.com.
