State provides great memory for Red Cloud

Louis Red Cloud finished his alpine skiing career in 35th place in two giant slalom runs, and he added a pair of fifth-place freestyle finishes in skiercross and slopestyle last week at Mount Hood Meadows.
Friday, at the OISRA State Championship giant slalom on the Middlefork Course, Red Cloud started with a 1:09.20 and added a 1:11.18 to get a two-run time of 2:20.38, which was 16.14 seconds behind winner Tucker Scroggins of Central Catholic (2:04.24).
“I am really proud of all my accomplishments,” Red Cloud said. “I worked very hard to get myself to state and it feels good to see the work pay off.”
In Wednesday’s skiercross race, all the high school teams participated, in what Klindt said was a fun day of performances.
This event was formatted in heats, with the top 2 advancing to the next round.
Red Cloud turned in a fifth place in skiercross, and the next day, in his slopestyle run, the senior out of Dufur captured fifth place.
“Skiercross was exciting,” TD head coach Dane Klindt said. “Louis had some tough luck in the final round coming out of the start, but still got fifth place. On his last run of slopestyle, Louis attempted a backflip, but unfortunately just missed the landing. His first run was great, with two 360-degree flips and one 180.”
Red Cloud, Ethan Martin and George Harrison participated on the boys side, while Petra Van Kessel-Ervin, Hannah Biehn and Ashley Quisenberry were penciled in for women’s action.
Biehn hit for second place in state slopestyle and turned in a third-place output in skiercross.
“Hannah had some great jumps and had some tricks on the boxes in the slopestyle,” Klindt said.
Still relatively new to the competitive side of the sport, Red Cloud has relied on Klindt and others to help pave the way to success.
“My coaches have helped me out a bunch when I was trying some new moves out and stuff like that,” Red Cloud said. “It’s pretty awesome to have that support from them.”
Led by Josie Petersen, Paris Nunn and Marisa Rigert, the Hood River Valley girls were state champions in combined times (11:37.83), besting Summit (11:41.82), Lakeridge (12:15.28) and Oregon Episcopal School (12:26.21).
Petersen was second in her field with times of 1:19.85 (slalom) and 2:19.29 (giant slalom) for 3:39.14.
Nunn notched a 4:06.36 to nail down 11th place and Rigert wound up 17th after her 4:13.54.
The Central Catholic boys ski team claimed a state championship with slalom and giant slalom times of 10:56.87, finishing ahead of Lakeridge (11:10.85), Summit (11:29.26), Hood River Valley (11:32.00) and North Medford (11:51.05).
Nash Levy was sixth in combined times at 3:42.64, with his top mark coming in giant slalom, where he was fourth-best at 2:08.28.
Chris McElwee posted a giant slalom time of 2:13.67 and added a 1:34.76 in slalom to get a 3:48.43 for 11th place, while Ezra Johnsen claimed 21st place with a 4:00.93.
As he loses three seniors, Klindt is looking ahead to fortifying his roster for next season, so he is on the recruiting trail hoping to gain some interest from local skiers.
“We encourage everyone to speak with any of our athletes or myself directly,” Klindt said.
“We had a great season and I know the kids we have returning are anticipating success next year,” Klindt added.
To inquire about the program or to join, email the coach at dhpklindt@ gmail.com.
