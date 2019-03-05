Sugg resigns post as TD head football coach

After six seasons, Steve Sugg has resigned from his post as The Dalles High School’s head football coach.
Hired in 2013 following a 10-year break, Sugg amassed a 15-38 overall record and went 3-11 in league contests.
“I think it is time to get a new voice for the football program,” Sugg said. “I had a lot fun moments working with these athletes and I hope that they all had a good experience being a part of this team.”
In 2016 and 2017, TD played an independent schedule due to a lack of participation numbers and those squads went 7-11. Last fall, the Riverhawks posted a 2-6 record, 2-3 in league, and needed one win in their last two games to clinch a postseason berth.
But, the team lost to Estacada and North Marion, which opened the door for Woodburn to lock in the third and final playoff spot. Earlier in the year, TD defeated Woodburn, 14-13.
TD athletic director Matt Morgan has opened up the application process to prospective new hires and hopes to fill the position by the end of March.
“Coach Sugg is a valued member of our coaching staff, as well as a valued substitute here at the high school,” Morgan said. “A few years ago (prior to my arrival) The Dalles football program was struggling and we are in a much better place right now.”
Sugg graduated from The Dalles High School in 1985 and enjoyed a successful athletic career.
On the gridiron, he was a four-year letter winner and added all-league medals to his record as a junior and senior, coming close to playoff berths in his final two campaigns.
From The Dalles, Sugg attended Linfield College in McMinnville, playing a high level of football and baseball until graduation in 1990.
He was a head football coach and head baseball coach in The Dalles in the 90s and early 2000s, won a Tri-Valley Conference title as a football coach and was named Coach of the Year.
Sugg also spent money out of his own pocket to give the youth program all the equipment it needed to compete, so his influence is felt on several levels.
“Coach Sugg was a great role model and someone I looked up to through high school and he gave all of us players life lessons,” said former player Chaise Shroll. “I am thankful what he did for me.”
While he is hanging up his whistle on the gridiron, Sugg retains his post as varsity baseball coach.
What he wants to see in the future is more athletes participating.
There have been several former football players who have moved on to the collegiate ranks, which is big part to why Sugg enjoyed coaching.
“Kids that participate in sports, they are going to be successful in life,” Sugg said. “As coaches, we are hoping to prepare them not just for sports, but what they are going to need as they reach adulthood.”
