Eli Malefyt hauls in two receiving touchdowns, adds two rushing scores and returned a fumble 97 yards, and the undefeated South Wasco County Redsides trounced Echo by a 55-0 score in a six-man football contest Friday on homecoming night in Maupin.
Garrett Olson added two rushing touchdowns, Tanner Davis tossed three touchdowns passes and Tyler Smith grabbed a 27-yard scoring pass.
Olson capped SWC’s first two drives with scoring runs of 52 and 56 to give the Redsides a 14-0 lead with 8:12 left in the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Malefyt coasted to the end zone from 18 yards, and Davis had his first scoring pass go to Malefyt for 24 yards, which swelled SWC’s lead to 28-0 at the half.
Davis tacked on a 27-yard pass to Smith, and then Malefyt recovered an Echo fumble and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown.
Ahead 41-0 entering the fourth quarter, Malefyt hit paydirt from three yards, and Davis notched an eight-yard pass to Malefyt with 1:32 left in the game.
Overall, SWC totaled 415 yards of offense, 264 on the ground, as Olson had 138 yards and two scores, while Malefyt checked in with 13 carries for 107 yards and two end zone trips.
Olson completed 2 of 2 passes for 43 yards and added two conversion passes and a kick in the first half.
Davis, who completed his last four passes of the game, finished 5 of 9 for 108 yards and three scoring passes.
Remington Sheer posted 72 yards on two catches, Malefyt went for 32 on two grabs, and Smith tallied 34 yards on two receptions.
Defensively, the Redsides allowed 163 yards, 54 in the first half, and had three interceptions, two by Davis and one from Malefyt, and the duo of Bobby Kately and Sheer each had quarterback sacks.
Out of 12 drives, Echo amassed more than 20 yards three times and seven of them ended in loss of downs.
Undefeated SWC (4-0) hosts top-ranked and unbeaten Joseph (3-0) at 4 pm next Friday. On Saturday, the Eagles defeated Sherman by a 61-6 margin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.