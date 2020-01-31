It was a classic slugfest tonight between two of the Big Sky Conference’s best teams.
And four quarters wasn’t enough to settle matters.
South Wasco County’s Jennifer Best had a rebound and putback with 38 seconds left, Dufur hit 1 of 2 free throws to get within 55-52 and, following two SWC missed free throw tries, had back-to-back desperation 3-pointers rim in and out, and the Lady Redsides survived by a 55-52 overtime margin in league girls hoops action Tuesday in Maupin.
Dufur fell behind 20-7 in the first half, but cut the deficit to 37-34 at halftime.
The Lady Rangers grabbed a 45-40 lead midway through the final period and jumped ahead 47-42 at the 1:56 mark, until SWC made 2 of 4 free throws and Iverson drained a 3-pointer with 1:03 left.
Down the stretch, Dufur missed two free throws and each squad traded turnovers to send the game into the extra session.
McCoy gave the Redsides a 53-48 lead at the 1:14 mark of overtime after a layup and a foul shot, then Dufur hit two free throws and Best had her rebound and putback with 38 seconds left to make it 55-51.
Destiny Mora-Lopez dropped 21 points, pulled down 22 rebounds and blocked seven shots, and Kylie Iverson added 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Hailey Ocacio scored seven points, Jade McCoy finished with five points, 11 boards and four steals, and Best notched three points for SWC, who made 14 field goals, two 3-pointers, and sank 25 of 49 free throws.
Dufur totaled 17 field goals from five players and hit 18 of 39 free throws.
With the win, SWC moves into a second-place tie with Dufur.
South Wasco County (9-8 overall, 5-2 league) heads to Condon at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, and then travels to play Sherman at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Dufur (10-7, 5-2) hosts Condon at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and travels to Condon for a league matchup slated for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
------
The crazy Big Sky Conference boys standings changed dramatically again Tuesday, as the South Wasco County Redsides built as much as a 22-point first-half lead and held off a late rally in a 71-65 triumph at Maupin.
The Redsides led 21-8 through one quarter and 39-25 at halftime.
Dufur got to within a 65-61 deficit with 1:15 left in the fourth period after consecutive baskets by Jacob Peters.
SWC then got a layup and a dunk from Garrett Olson to extend the cushion to 69-61 at the 40-second mark.
With 15.8 seconds left, Cooper Bales sank a deep ball, but then SWC ran out the final few ticks.
Oscar Thomas paced the Redsides with 25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals, and Olson added 23 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.
Tanner Davis totaled 11 points, seven assists and a steal, Brock LaFaver went off for nine points, 10 boards, three assists and a block, and Ben Birman chipped in three points and three rebounds.
SWC hit on 29 of 57 from the field, 6 of 18 three pointers and hit 7 of 12 free throws.
Dufur finished 26 of 64 from the floor, 5 of 19 from long distance, and converted 8 of 12 from the stripe.
Peters posted 30 points (21 in the second half) Bales poured in 15 (four in the second half) Trey Darden tallied 12 points and Josh Taylor ended up with seven points.
As of Thursday, SWC (12-5 overall, 5-3 league) was tied for second in league, while Dufur (9-9, 4-4) dropped to a fifth-place tie with Horizon.
The Redsides host Horizon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be at Condon at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
Dufur hosts Condon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and plays at Horizon at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
------
The Sherman Huskies started league play with four straight wins and jumped atop the Big Sky Conference boys standings. Following back-to-back losses to South Wasco County and Dufur, they were tied for fourth place in league and a district berth seemed to be teetering.
Tuesday night in Moro, Wade Fields rattled home a game-high 12 points, Kole Martin scored nine points and Nick Riggs contributed seven of his eight points in the fourth quarter, as the Huskies went on a 13-7 fourth-quarter run to defeat Horizon Christian 48-37 Tuesday in a Big Sky Conference tussle.
By virtue of their win, the Sherman Huskies vaulted into a second-place tie alongside South Wasco County.
Sherman held a 10-5 advantage after one quarter and matched Horizon 25-25 over the second and third quarters for a 35-30 entering the final period.
In all, the Huskies (8-9 overall, 5-3 league) tallied 18 field goals, one 3-pointer, and drilled 11 of 19 free throws.
Will James notched eight points, Luke Stone pitched in seven and Jed Harrison reeled off four points.
Horizon (7-9, 4-4) finished with 13 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 9 of 15 from the line.
Josh Rogers led the Hawks with 10 points, Alex Whitaker added nine, and both Kai Robertson and Caleb Lingel had seven points each.
Sherman hosts Dayville at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, and hosts Ione/Arlington for a game slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
Horizon travels to SWC at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and goes to Mitchell at 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.