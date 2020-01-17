Condon-Wheeler was the next opponent on the docket for South Wasco County and both the Redside boys and girls flexed their muscles in a big way Friday in Maupin.
The Lady Redsides broke open a 30-17 halftime lead with a 20-9 third-quarter run in their 54-33 romp and the boys continued that trend with a 40-20 second-half flurry to upend the Blue Devils in league action.
In all, SWC sank 36 field goals, four 3-pointers, and hit 12 of 17 free throws.
Brock LaFaver led with 26 points and 11 rebounds, Garrett Olson tallied 25 points and 10 boards, Oscar Thomas rattled off 16 points, six rebounds and five steals, and Tanner Davis finished with seven points, seven assists and four steals.
Defensively, SWC (8-4 overall, 2-2 league) had 20 steals and 15 pass deflections, and dished off 25 assists on 36 field goals.
Following their Sherman game Friday, the Redside boys are in Crane at 2:30 p.m. Monday, at Horizon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and at Spray with a start time of 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
The Lady Redsides stopped a streak of four losses in their last five games, as Destiny Mora-Lopez reeled off 23 points, Kylie Iverson drilled 12 and Jade McCoy contributed 10 points in the team’s 55-33 drubbing of Condon.
SWC jumped ahead 30-17 at the half and dropped the hammer down on Condon with a 20-9 third-quarter spurt.
Kiara Takagi led the Devils with 12 points and both Abby Colby and Megan Aamodt added six points each.
In a showdown at No. 13-ranked Damascus Christian, South Wasco County saw a 19-18 halftime deficit swell to 35-25 after a 16-7 third-quarter rally in a 42-35 road loss last Saturday.
Destiny Mora-Lopez scored 14 points, Hailey Ocacio had eight and both Jade and Sadie McCoy tallied four points each. Emily Powers paced Damascus with 16 points.
SWC (6-6, 2-2) hosted Sherman at 6 p.m. Friday, is at Crane at 1 p.m. Monday, and heads to Spray for a league tilt at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
