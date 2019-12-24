The South Wasco County girls faced the toughest part of their schedule this past weekend against No. 8 Perrydale and No. 3 Joseph on back-to-back nights and ended up losing both contests by 10 points.
Friday at Perrydale, the Lady Redsides were down 12-10 after one quarter, but the Pirates broke the game open with runs of 13-3 and 16-6 in the second and third quarters to score a 45-35 win.
Destiny Mora-Lopez and Kylie Iverson netted 10 points apiece, and the trio of Jade McCoy, Holly Miles and Hailey Ocacio had four points each to lead the Redsides, who hit 15 field goals and went 3 of 4 from the line.
Perrydale drilled 19 field goals, four 3-pointers, and made 3 of 4 free throws with Kenzi Lawrence putting up a team-high 19 points.
Saturday in Maupin versus Joseph, SWC trailed 25-19 at halftime, but was outscored 28-24 in the second half in its 53-43 loss.
Mora-Lopez and Holly Miles posted 13 points each, McCoy added eight and Iverson was good for six points, as SWC nailed 18 field goals, two 3-pointers, and sank 6 of 11 free throw attempts.
Sabriana Albee paced Joseph with 30 points and the team totaled 17 field goals, four 3-pointers, and went 15 of 26 from the line.
Up next, South Wasco County (4-3 overall) is at Ione/Arlington for league action at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, and hosts Echo at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Dufur girls post two blowout wins
The Dufur Lady Rangers defeated McKenzie, 60-9, and cruised past Crow by a 54-3 margin in non-league hoops action over the weekend.
Against McKenzie, Emily Crawford and Jessica Brown put up 10 points apiece, Jadyn Fargher had eight, Mikayla Kelly followed with seven and Piper Neal registered six points.
In all, Dufur had 10 different players hit the scorebook, as they made 26 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 4 of 8 free throws.
Hailey Prater had all of McKenzie’s field goals and finished with eight points.
In Saturday’s win, the Rangers hit 25 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 2 of 17 from the line, as Brown led the way with 12 points.
Fargher added nine points, Mona Meanus tallied seven, Kierstin White and Katie Beal had six points each, and Kelly finished with four points.
Crow did not make a field goal in the game, but Olivia Daugherty scored two points.
Dufur hosts Joseph at 2 p.m. Thursday and plays Days Creek in St. Paul at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
At 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, Dufur is at Echo, and on Saturday, Jan. 4 hosts Ione/Arlington at 2 p.m.
Sherman girls lose to Prairie City
Through one half, the Sherman Huskies were within a 24-21 deficit versus No. 18 Prairie City, but managed just two second-half field goals in a 45-27 loss Friday in Moro.
Natalie Martin paced the Huskies with 13 points, Daisy Brown ended up with eight, Jaelyn Justesen scored four, and Allie Marker hit for two points.
Sherman made 11 field goals, three 3-pointers, and converted 2 of 8 free throws.
Prairie City tallied 18 field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 4 of 9 free throws, with Betty Wilson leading with 19 points.
Sherman (3-4 overall) is at Condon-Wheeler for a league game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 and hosts Mitchell-Spray at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
