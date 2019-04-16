In their third meet of the year, the South Wasco County girls reeled off a win, two seconds and three thirds to net a third-place team total of 69.5 points at Saturday’s Jeff Agar Memorial Track and Field Invite in Trout Lake, Wash.
Madisen Davis pushed ahead for a win with her top javelin toss of 113 feet 5.5 inches.
Davis also was second in the 100-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 19.45 seconds, Abbie Silvey placed second in the discus (84-2.50, a season-best) and Holly Miles had a height of 4-4 to secure second place in the high jump.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Miles, Jade McCoy, Abby Birman and Hailey Ocacio put a mark of 2:11.34 for third place, Davis placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (1:03.45), and Silvey tallied fourth in the shotput (26-5.5).
Oscar Thomas timed out in a personal-best 22.57 for second in the 110-meter hurdles and had a personal record in the 800 (2:44.73), was fifth in the javelin (127-7.5) and was ninth in the long jump (16-8).
Steven Wells set personal records in the 1,600 (6:49.28) and triple jump (31-6), and Tanner Davis had his career-bests in the javelin (95-10.5) and 400 (1:11.20).
SWC heads out to Moro at 4 p.m. Thursday, and goes to the Sherman Invitational in Moro at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.