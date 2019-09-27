A five-game loss to Echo seemed to rejuvenate the South Wasco County Redsides.
SWC continued its solid early-season league run with back-to-back sweep wins over Condon (25-21, 25-18, 25-17) and Dufur (25-11, 25-23, 25-16) to stay ahead in the league standings by one game.
Versus Condon, Jade McCoy led the serving charge with 100-percent serving on her 17 attempts, Reese Millis had six kills and 10 assists, Holly Miles dropped five kills, and Kylie Iverson dished off 13 assists to go with four kills.
Tuesday at Dufur, the Lady Redsides converted 66 of 70 serves, as Millis, Laurynn Davis, Jennifer Best, Hailey Anderson and Iverson finished at 100 percent.
Anderson and Davis each had seven kills and McCoy checked in with five kills.
“The Redsides wanted to win and you could tell through the spectacular saves during the match,” said SWC head coach Susie Miles. “Nothing hit the floor.”
SWC (10-7 overall, 5-1 league) moves to No. 21 in the rankings. The team has two home matches against Ione/Arlington (5 p.m. Thursday) and Echo (5:30 p.m. Friday), and goes to the Damascus Christian Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.
No. 11-ranked Dufur (9-4, 3-3), which swept Ione/Arlington on Sept. 19 and defeated Alsea and Culver at the St. Paul Tournament on Sept. 21, sits at third place in league, a game ahead of Ione/Arlington (5-4, 2-2).
The Lady Rangers have three road matches upcoming with a re-scheduled contest in Molalla at 6:30 p.m. Monday versus Country Christian followed by a road tilt at Mitchell at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The team then heads to Condon for a match at 5 p.m. Thursday.
------
The Sherman Huskies split two matches in Bend last weekend, beating Trinity Lutheran in four games and losing to Prairie City in three, and ended up taking a three-set loss at Echo on Tuesday.
With a 3-7 overall record and a 1-3 mark in league, the Huskies are tied for fifth in the Big Sky Conference, one game in back of Ione/Arlington.
Sherman then hosts Ione/Arlington at 5 p.m. Tuesday, hosts Mitchell-Spray at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and takes a trip to the Damascus Christian Volleyball Tournament starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
