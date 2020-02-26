The Ione/Arlington Cardinals shot 66 percent for the game on 31 of 47 from the floor and hit a torrid 16 of 20 second-half shots in Saturday’s 74-68 win over the Redsides.
In the fourth quarter, Ione/Arlington led 60-54 with 4:19 left and 68-63 at the 1:34 mark.
Oscar Thomas drained two free throws to inch the Redsides to within 68-65, and on the Cardinals next possession, Wesley Goad hit 1 of 2 free throws, but on his miss, Ione got the offensive rebound.
SWC got a steal and missed its shot attempt, and Carson Eynetich hit a layup to give Ione a 71-65 lead.
Ben Birman answered with a 3-pointer at the 33-second mark, and after two missed Ione free throws, they got the offensive rebounded, but turned the ball over.
SWC had 27.8 seconds to get a basket, down 71-68, and Hull called a timeout to set up a play.
Jace Troutman, however, stole the inbounds pass, was fouled and sank both free throws, which put the Cards in front, 73-68.
After another inbounds pass turnover, Troutman made 1 of 2 free throws, and SWC missed its final shot attempt.
Goad had 22 points, Eynetich added 17, Hunter Padberg dropped 16 and Troutman tacked on 13 points.
SWC made 27 of 52 from the field, 8 of 16 threes, and went 6 of 15 from the line.
Thomas scored 24 points, Garrett Olson notched 21 points and went 3 of 10 from the line, Tanner Davis and Remington Sheer had seven points each.
SWC hosts Elgin at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
