It was a summer of great accomplishments, personal records, state qualifications and high team finishes for The Dalles Swim Team.
Added to that, the team enjoyed a second-place output in John Day, and wrapped up the season with 18 top-10 placings and 150 personal records in a weather-shortened BSC Bend Open held from Aug. 9-11.
“We finished up a great summer season,” TDST head coach Derek Shortt said. “We had a lot of great growth from our swimmers.”
------
Leading the way for TD was Will Evans, who scored five top-12 finishes in the boys 13-years-old and over classification.
In the 50-yard breaststroke, Evans had a time of 34.09 seconds for sixth place, and he tacked on a pair of eighth-place rallies in the 50-yard freestyle (24.86) and 50-yard butterfly (29.08).
He had a 56.60 in the 100-yard freestyle to nab 11th place and went for a 1:08.15 to take 12th place in the 100-yard individual medley.
Ben Graham competed in the eight-years-old and under 50-yard freestyle and placed ninth with a time of 45.82, and he was also ninth for his efforts in the 25-yard freestyle (19.37).
Graham hit for 14th in the 25-yard butterfly (30.23) and placed 19th in the 25-yard backstroke (29.71) and 25-yard breaststroke (40.43).
Bryce Harris ended up 14th in the boys 13-years-old and over 50-yard freestyle (25.87), and in the same age bracket and event, Wesley Parker placed 20th in the 50-yard breaststroke (51.63), Henry Perez was 21st (51.84), and Logan Alvarez put up a time of 52.75 to take 22nd place.
Skyler Coburn notched 13th place in the 50-yard breaststroke (40.33) and wound up 15th for his stout swimming in the 100-yard individual medley (1:14.58).
He was 17th in the 200-yard individual medley (2:44.25), 23rd in the 100-yard backstroke (1:19.57) and 25th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.45).
Michael Cole, swimming in the 13-years-old and over division, ended up 15th in the 50-yard breaststroke (40.94), 16th in the 100-yard individual medley (1:15.53) and 18th in the 50-yard butterfly (32.71), and he hustled for a 1:20.89 to score 25th place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:20.89).
Xander Kirby (13-years-old and over) earned 14th place after a time of 31.63 in the 50-yard butterfly and added 17th place in the 100-yard individual medley (1:16.19).
In his best four 13-years-old and over performances, Carter Randall was 13th in the 50-yard butterfly (31.44), went for 17th place in the 50-yard breaststroke (43.88) and checked in with 18th in his 100-yard individual medley race (1:17.45).
Danner Varland (eight-years-old and under) secured seventh place in the 25-yard breaststroke (27.23), placed 20th in the 25-yard backstroke (30.04) and 25-yard freestyle (23.13), and finished 23rd in the 50-yard freestyle (54.04).
Right behind Varland was Uriah Stewart, who had his best placing of fifth place in the 25-yard breaststroke (26.53).
Stewart also went for 17th place in the 25-yard freestyle (22.48), 19th in the 25-yard butterfly (33.06) and 24th in the eight-years-old and under 50-yard freestyle (56.42).
Sam Ford (boys 9-10-year-old) locked down 11th place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:17.90), hit for 14th in the 50-yard freestyle (36.33), 16th in the 100-yard individual medley (1:37.76), 17th place in the 50-yard breaststroke (53.83) and capped his events with a pair of 21sts in the 50-yard backstroke (47.93) and 50-yard butterfly (51.82).
Maverick Varland (boys 9-10-year-old) was 12th in the 50-yard freestyle (35.52), ended up 14th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:19.00), 50-yard backstroke (43.83) and 100-yard individual medley (1:34.98), and had a 51.32 to score 15th place in the 14th place 50-yard breaststroke.
Rhett Loughmiller (boys 9-10-year old) went for a 1:21.92 in the 100-yard freestyle and had a 47.12 to take 17th place in the 50-yard backstroke.
In the same age division, Mason Morehouse had a final mark of 1:30.90 in the 100-yard freestyle and was 19th in the 50-yard freestyle (39.59).
Thatcher Dray (boys 9-10-year-old) enjoyed a solid finish in the 50-yard breaststroke (57.26) for 21st place, added 23rd in the 100-yard individual medley (1:56.70), and 24th in the 50-yard butterfly (1:01.82), and churned out a 44.09 to secure 25th place in the 50-yard freestyle.
Julian Morehouse had four top-20 efforts in his boys 11-12-year-old classification, and he placed 16th in the 50-yard breaststroke (45.97), was tied for 18th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:12.00), and ended up 19th in both the 100-yard individual medley (1:26.48) and 50-yard freestyle (31.99).
------
On the girls side, Samantha Nunez (six-years-old and under) took fifth place in the 25-yard backstroke (56.98), and Solana Doty (eight-years-old and under) put up an 18th-place time of 31.49 in the 25-yard breaststroke.
Kaiya Doty (girls 9-10-year-old) placed ninth overall in the 50-yard breaststroke (45.43) and hit for 16th place in 100-yard individual medley (1:35.74).
She tacked on a 46.61 for 19th place in the 50-yard butterfly (46.61), and then wound up taking 21st place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:26.45) and 50-yard freestyle (38.07).
Lydia DiGennaro (13-years-old and over) tallied a 26.94 in the 50-yard freestyle to take ninth place, and earned 13th in the 100-yard freestyle (59.76) and 17th in the 100-yard individual medley (1:10.55), before adding two 21st-place times in the 200-yard individual medley (2:36.22) and 100-yard backstroke (1:13.62).
“It was a struggle this season coming off my shoulder injury and having a new head coach,” DiGennaro said. “Cutting time was also a struggle this season, not having swam in the winter for the first time, but I managed to cut a little time this season and I’m very proud.”
Kendall Webber (13-years-old and over) participated in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.27) and placed 17th, and she added a 31.64 in the 50-yard butterfly to score 20th place.
She was 24th in the 50-yard freestyle (28.12), 25th in the 50-yard breaststroke (39.39) and 31st in the 100-yard backstroke (1:15.38).
Wrapping up the girls 13-years-old and over division was Hannah Haight, who placed 13th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:30.95) and went for 21st place in the 50-yard breaststroke (39.18).
------
The boys and girls relay teams combined for 11 top-10 outcomes through the weekend, with the boys eight-years-old and under 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Ford, Luke Padgett, Mason Morehouse and Varland taking fifth place in 2:40.55.
Thatcher Dray, Ben Graham, Creighton Clack and Jack Dewey hit for sixth in the boys eight-years-old and under 200-yard freestyle relay (3:02.41), and the eight-years-old and under group of Sterling Coburn, Colin Webber, Sawyer Dray and Julian Morehouse placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:28.33).
The boys 13-years-old and over 200-yard freestyle relay quartet of Harris, Cole, Skyler Coburn and Evans claimed fourth place with a time of 1:43.89, and Harris, Skyler Coburn, Kirby and Evans turned in a fifth-place mark of 2:04.94 in the boys 13-years-old and over 200-yard medley relay.
In the boys 13-years-old and over 200-yard medley relay, Wesley Parker, Cole, Randall and Perez placed seventh with their 2:20.56, and Kirby, Alvarez, Parker, and Randall scored seventh place in the 13-years-old and over 200-yard freestyle relay (2:03.07).
------
The girls eight-years-old and under 100-yard freestyle relay grouping of Solana Doty, Nunez, Katelyne Dewey and Maili Doty ended up fifth with a 2:01.43, and the eight-years-old and under 200-yard freestyle relay team comprised of Kaiya Doty, Arwen Dorzab, Jenna McCartney and Amaryllis Marlinga hit for ninth place (2:41.92).
In the girls 13-years-old and over 200-yard medley relay race, Kendall Webber, Hannah Haight, Lydia DiGennaro and Bree Webber wound up seventh (2:10.10) for a standout time.
Two TD teams competed in the 13-years-old and over 200-yard freestyle relay, as Kendall Webber, Bree Webber, Kennedy Abbas, and DiGennaro placed sixth with their 1:52.04, and Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Frances Fuller, Paige Compton and Hannah Haight tallied a 2:10.11 to garner 14th place.
“We had several kids get top-10 finishes, and our relays did very well against some very strong competition at the Bend Meet,” coach Shortt said.
------
Following his first summer campaign in charge, Shortt said that the team is growing and they are starting to create a culture that likes to compete.
“The kids are buying in and are pushing themselves and their teammates to keep improving,” the coach said. “It was also great to see our older swimmers mentor the younger swimmers and give them encouragement and advice. We are creating an awesome team culture and moving in a very positive direction and we have a bright future ahead.”
Shortt and his assistant coaches, Abbi Timmons and Brianna Stavaas, sacrificed their time to lend a hand and it showed in their achievements.
“Having a new head coach was something that definitely took some getting used to, but I enjoyed having Derek as a new head coach and having assistant Bri help out,” DiGennaro said. “They helped me push myself and definitely helped me overcome my injury. This season was definitely one to go in the books.”
Every year, the times and places are improving and now the long-term focus is to keep this core together for dominance in the high school program.
“I also want to thank the swim team board and parents for all their help and support,” coach Shortt said. “I also had two amazing assistants, Abbi and Bri, that worked so hard this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.