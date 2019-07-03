The swimming stars were on display at the three-day 68th annual Ted Walker Invitational held from Jun. 21-23 at the North Wasco County Aquatic Center.
Sam Ford notched three wins, both Will Evans and Lydia DiGennaro added a victory each, and The Dalles boys and girls swim team members totaled 216 personal bests and 25 top-5 outcomes, six coming in relay events.
Ford had a full slate of seven races in the boys eight-years-old and under category over the weekend, and fell outside the top-5 in just one.
He posted top honors in the 100-meter breaststroke (two minutes and 6.71 seconds), the 100-meter freestyle (1:39.70) and the 50-meter freestyle (44.23).
Ford added a second in the 200-meter freestyle (3:34.17), third in the 200-meter individual medley (4:06.34), fifth in the 50-meter backstroke (57.43) and sixth overall in the 100-meter backstroke (2:13.54).
Also in the boys eight and under division, Luke Padgett had a solid showing with a third, two fourths, two fifths and a seventh in his individual events.
He secured third place in the 50-meter breaststroke (1:04.12), and tallied fourths in the 100-meter breaststroke (2:30.62) and the 100-meter freestyle (1:49.91).
In the 100-meter backstroke, Padgett was fifth best after a 2:12.32, ended up fifth in the 50-meter freestyle (51.29) and hit for seventh place in the 50-meter backstroke (1:03.79).
Evans earned his first win of the summer season in the boys 11 and over 50-meter freestyle (27.87), and he turned in a fourth-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle (28.61) for his top outputs.
He was 11th in the 15 and over 200-meter freestyle (2:35.03), 12th in the 200-meter breaststroke (3:42.90), and netted 13ths in the 100-meter backstroke (1:27.38), 100-meter freestyle (1:08.41) and 100-meter breaststroke (1:39.34).
Maverick Varland claimed sixth place in the boys 9-10 50-meter freestyle with a time of 40.24, and placed seventh in the 50-meter backstroke (47.58).
He was eighth in the 100-meter backstroke (1:44.15) and the 200-meter freestyle (3:15.53), and tacked on ninths in the 100-meter freestyle (1:31.64) and the 200-meter individual medley (4:02.97).
Michael Cole, swimming in the boys 13-14 class, notched fifth place in the 200-meter individual medley (3:08.75) and claimed ninth place in the 400-meter freestyle (6:26.75).
Joining the boys 13-14 division, Skyler Coburn was top-10 in five of his eight events, led by his 32.14 for fifth place in the 50-meter freestyle.
He was seventh in the 200-meter individual medley (3:12.53) and 400-meter freestyle (6:10.54), and added a pair of eighths in the 200-meter freestyle (2:50.32) and 100-meter breaststroke (1:42.60).
Uriah Stewart wound up eighth in the boys eight and under 50-meter freestyle (1:06.23), and Rhett Loughmiller secured ninth place in the boys 9-10 50-meter backstroke (50.38) and was 11th in the 100-meter freestyle (1:32.70).
In his best eight and under races, Max Thompson placed 10th in the 50-meter freestyle (1:12.38), and was 12th in the 50-meter backstroke (1:20.81).
Carter Randall rattled off ninth place in the boys 11-12 100-meter backstroke (1:33.30) and tacked on a 10th-place spot in the 100-meter butterfly (1:42.03).
He then turned in 12th place in the 50-meter backstroke (41.84), and 13th in the 200-meter freestyle (2:49.37), and placed 15th in the 400-meter freestyle (6:16.89).
In the boys eight and under 50-meter freestyle Tristan Parker had a time of 1:55.63 to secure 11th place, and Mason Morehouse was 13th in the boys 9-10 50-meter freestyle (48.95) and he was 15th in the 100-meter backstroke (2:23.30).
Keaton Byers picked up 12th place in the boys 9-10 50-meter breaststroke (1:20.46), placed 14th in the 50-meter freestyle (50.08), and recorded 16th place in the 100-meter backstroke (2:36.09).
As part of his boys 11-12 races, Julian Morehouse tallied 17th place in the 200-meter freestyle 3:13.96 and he was 19th for his efforts in the 50-meter freestyle (37.10).
Dylan Phetteplace put up a time of 2:11.41 in the boys 11-12 100-meter backstroke for 15th place, and reeled off a 3:39.49 in the 200-meter freestyle.
Jack Dewey hit for 15th place in the boys 9-10 50-meter freestyle (50.42) and ended up 17th after a solid mark of 2:39.93 in the 100-meter backstroke, and in the same 9-10 division, Jase Perez had top-13 times in the 50-meter freestyle (47.72), 200-meter freestyle (3:41.42) and 50-meter breaststroke (1:22.87).
In the boys 13-14 events, Wesley Parker was 12th in the 400-meter freestyle (7:08.27) and 15th in the 200-meter breaststroke (4:59.25), and Henry Perez hit for 13th place in the 400-meter freestyle (7:33.80), 14th in the 50-meter freestyle (37.57) and 15th in the 200-meter freestyle (3:25.16).
Xander Kirby put up his best finish out of five individual events in the boys 15 and over 400-meter freestyle (7:13.58), where he was in 11th-place, and added a 13th place time in the 50-meter freestyle (32.08).
He was 15th in the 100-meter backstroke (1:33.29), 16th in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:52.08) and 18th in the 200-meter freestyle (3:06.70).
------
The boys 10 and under 200-meter freestyle relay had Ford, Mason Morehouse, Dewey, and Varland score third place (3:09.48), and the quartet of Byers, Thompson, Creighton Clack, and Padgett took fourth place in the 10 and under 200-meter freestyle relay (3:56.50).
Loughmiller, Ford, Varland, and Mason Morehouse then ended up fifth in the 10 and under 200-meter medley relay (3:56.24).
In the boys 11 and over 200-meter freestyle relay, Coburn, Randall, Kirby, and Will Evans were fifth (2:09.86), and the 11 and over boys 400-meter freestyle relay group of Cole, Kirby, Randall, and Coburn were seventh (5:05.78).
Kirby, Coburn, Randall, and Evans teamed up for eighth place in the boys 11 and over 200-meter medley relay (2:39.62), and in the same race, Julian Morehouse, Perez, Parker, Logan Alvarez put up a 12th-place time of 3:47.46.
TD had two groups in the boys 11 and over 200-meter freestyle relay, with Julian Morehouse, Perez, Colin Webber, and Alvarez getting a 2:51.29 for 12th place, one spot ahead of Phetteplace, Jarrett Thompson, Theron Kirby, and Everest Lenardson (3:09.37).
------
Coming off an injury, Lydia DiGennaro jumped right in and made her presence known, as she garnered a win, a third and two sixths in the girls 13-14 classification.
Her lone victory came in the 50-meter freestyle (30.80), and her third-place 100-meter freestyle finish was in 1:08.69.
DiGennaro tallied sixths in the 200-meter individual medley (3:30.51) and the 200-meter freestyle (2:36.37), and placed eighth in the 400-meter freestyle (5:32.47) and 100-meter breaststroke (1:47.57).
Highlighting the girls 15 and over events was Kendall Webber, who had her top output coming in the 400-meter freestyle (5:33.16) for third place.
She would then score fourth place in the 200-meter individual medley (3:06.77), sixth in the 200-meter backstroke (3:09.81) and seventh in the 50-meter freestyle (32.60), before wrapping up her schedule with two 10ths and an 11th in three other races.
In two events, Frances Fuller enjoyed a sixth-place swim in the girls 15 and over 400-meter freestyle (8:39.57) and was 20th in the 50-meter freestyle (46.22).
Hannah Haight turned in a 1:38.13 for fourth place in the girls 13-14 100-meter breaststroke, and rattled off a sixth-place time of 3:30.93 in the 200-meter breaststroke.
Bree Webber secured 11th place in the girls 15 and over 100-meter breaststroke (2:03.69), swam to a 4:23.08 to get 12th place in the 200-meter breaststroke (4:23.08), and had a final rush of 34.51 for 16th place in the 50-meter freestyle (34.51).
Kennedy Abbas ended up 11th in the girls 13-14 200-meter breaststroke (4:07.38), and placed 12th in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:53.97), to go along with two 13ths in the 200-meter freestyle (2:50.02) and 50-meter freestyle (35.55).
As a top swimmer in the girls 13-14 classification, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez grabbed 12th place in the 50-meter freestyle (35.49) and went for 13th in the 200-meter backstroke (3:37.54) and 100-meter freestyle (1:17.06).
Katelyne Dewey garnered 11th place in the girls eight and under 50-meter freestyle (1:21.01), and in the same race, Harper Parker took home 13th place (1:59.12).
In the girls 13-14 200-meter breaststroke, Lily Dupuis had a 12th-place time of 4:15.14, and was 14th in the 100-meter breaststroke (2:01.06).
Kyan McAllister was 14th in the girls 9-10 50-meter breaststroke (1:05.84), and Samantha Nunez topped off in the girls eight and under races, for 14th in the 50-meter freestyle (2:02.87) and 16th in the 100-meter freestyle (4:11.03).
------
The Dalles girls had success in their relays, with top-10 outputs in four of seven races.
The girls 11 and over 200-meter freestyle relay team of Kendall Webber, Haight, Bree Webber, and DiGennaro matched forces for a 2:15.06 to claim fourth place, and that group added a 4:59.61 to finish fifth in the 11 and over 400-meter freestyle relay and placed ninth in the 11 and over 200-meter medley relay (2:38.16).
Rounding out the girls relay top performers was a 10 and under 200-meter freestyle relay squad comprised of Heather Camp, Zuri Pereira, Nunez, Arwen Dorzab, which took seventh place (5:47.10).
In the girls 11 and over 200-meter freestyle relay Quinn Raffensperger, Dupuis, Paige Compton, and Abbas were 14th (2:33.84), and they were followed by Briar Miller, Fuller, Amaryllis Marlinga, and Faith Gouge (2:57.56), who placed 16th.
The group of Rosie Wilson, Rylee Camp, Scarlett Mendez, Jenna McCartney put out a 3:14.97 to nab 17th place in the girls 11 and over 200-meter freestyle relay.
After this weekend in Pendleton, The Dalles has the 10 and under OSI State Championships in Springfield on July 13-14, and then they travel to the John Day Invitational Swim Meet from July 19-21.
