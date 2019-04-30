Up against 19 6A programs out of the 34 in attendance, The Dalles track and field team posted 13 personal records and six season-best marks at the 55th annual Centennial Invitational Meet held Saturday in Portland.
Of those 13 top times, the boys group chalked up nine, with Justin Conklin setting his best finish in the 110-meter hurdles, where he timed out in 15.05 seconds, a career-best, for third place.
Also getting personal records were Gabe Helseth in the 100 (11.95), Reed Twidwell in the 200 prelims (23.31), Spencer Coburn in the 800 (2:10.46), Nick Caracciolo in the 1,500 (4:35.77), Jordyn Swyers in the 110-meter (18.80) and 300-meter hurdle prelims (45.72), and Taylor Morehouse in the pole vault (11 feet).
The 4x400-meter relay team of Jack Bonham, Denver Neill, TJ Green and Noah Holloran shattered their personal-best by half a second (3:37.97), while the 4x100-meter relay squad of Twidwell, Helseth, Neill and Green combined for a 45.08, coming up just shy of a season-best by .77 seconds.
Neill had his season-best of 24.22 in the 200, Samuel Alvarez crossed the finish line in the 3,000 after a season-best 9:13.42, and Gabe Lira tallied season-best marks in the 800 (2:09.33) and 1,500 (4:22.92).
The Lady Riverhawks were just off their personal-record pace in both relay runs, and Emily Adams, Aurelia Hill, Tressa Wood, Savannah Strassheim and Ashley Quisenberry tacked on individual personal records.
Adams did her top work in the 200-meter prelims (27.97), Hill put up a personal record 2:47.35 in the 800, Wood was good for a 11:13.37, which was a personal record, in the 3,000, Strassheim went for a 20.03 in the 100-meter hurdle prelims, a personal best, and Quisenberry wound up with a 54.41 in the 300-meter hurdle prelims, a personal record.
Senior Emma Mullins placed 10th overall in her try at 800 meters with a season-best 2:24.19, and Strassheim notched a season-best in the 300-meter hurdle prelims (55.18).
The 4x100-meter relay quartet of Kristine Carter, Elena Cardosi, Adams and Miller were .48 seconds from equaling their personal record (52.39) and the group of Liz Tapia, Mullins, Cardosi and Miller reeled off a 4:22.07, just 1.46 seconds from a season-best.
With two more events until the Intermountain Conference championships on May 17-18 in Prineville, The Dalles track and field squads are making a final push to state.
Up next, the Riverhawks travel to Gresham for the Dean Nice Invitational at 2 p.m. Friday.
At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, TD has a three-team IMC duel with Redmond and Ridgeview in Redmond at Ridgeview High School.
