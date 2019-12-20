The Dalles boys basketball team, short-handed without four players due to injury or illness, was in Madras for a pair of games at the White Buffalo Tournament and lost to Madras (69-62) and La Grande (53-49) on consecutive nights.
In Friday’s contest against Madras, TD led 30-27 at the half but was outscored 16-9 in the third quarter and couldn’t make up the difference in their 69-62 loss. In all, The Dalles hit 20 field goals, six 3-pointers and made 16 of 23 free throws. Spencer Taylor poured in 22 points, Jaxon Pullen added 13, Jacob Hernandez had 12, Shane Floyd scored five and Dalles Seufalemua notched four points.
Madras’ Dapri Miller led Madras with 33 points.
Saturday versus La Grande, a 15-8 second-quarter run gave the Tigers a 27-21 halftime advantage, and they rode that to a 53-49 win.
Hernandez paced the Hawks with 17 points, Kenape Stewart tacked on 10, Taylor added nine, Seufalemua checked in with eight and Pullen had five points for a Riverhawk squad that hit 14 field goals, six 3-pointers, and converted 17 of 19 free throws.
La Grande’s leading scorer was Kaleb Myer with 24 points.
After Tuesday’s game with Hillsboro, TD (2-4 overall) heads to Corvallis for a road clash against Crescent Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, and travels to North Salem at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, the Hawks host McMinnville.
TD girls squander lead in loss to Hillsboro
For three quarters, The Dalles girls basketball team held leads of 12-8, 20-16 and 32-28, but Hillsboro connected on four of its seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as part of a 23-11 run in Friday’s 51-43 non-league victory in Hillsboro.
Kilee Hoylman and Rainie Codding led the scoring summary with 14 points each in the defeat.
The Lady Hawks (1-2 overall) are in Portland at 7 p.m. Friday for a contest against Parkrose, and host Silverton at 2 p.m. Saturday.
From Dec. 27-30, TD is at the Nike Interstate Shootout in Lake Oswego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.